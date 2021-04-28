COVID-19 Vaccine For 18 Years And Above: Registration Date, Time, Website/App Details News oi-Sharmishte Datti

COVID-19 vaccine drive has moved to the next phase, making it available for a bigger population in India. Starting May 1, people 18 years and above can get the COVID-19 vaccine in India. However, people aged 18 years to 45 years will need to register for the vaccine online, which is mandatory. Here's everything you need to know.

COVID-19 Vaccine For 18 Years And Above: Registration Date, Time

The COVID-19 vaccine registration for 18 years and above can be done on several platforms, which are the Aarogya Setu app, CoWIN platform, and even the Umang app. To note, the registrations for the vaccine have begun from 4 PM today, April 28. The vaccine drive for 18 years to 45 years will commence on May 1.

COVID-19 Vaccine For 18 Years And Above: Website/App Details

As noted, the registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine can be done on multiple platforms, including the CoWIN website and the Aarrogya Setu app. You can get the Aarogya Setu app on both Google Play and App Store, however, the CoWIN app is available only on Google Play for Android smartphones. You can also use the CoWIN website to pre-register for the vaccine.

On both the Aarogya Setu app and CoWIN app/website, you will first need to provide your phone number, to which you will get an OTP for registration. Particularly in the CoWIN platform, you will be redirected to the Registration of Vaccination page, where you will need to provide all your details like DoB, gender, ID type, ID number, name, and so on.

On the other hand, the Aarogya Setu app has a dedicated Vaccination tab, which will redirect you to a page that asks for your information. Once you provide all the required details, your registration will be complete. Next, you can proceed to book an appointment at the nearest vaccine center.

You can schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine at a health center or a hospital that's near and convenient for you. Once done, you will also need to take a printout or carry a soft copy of the registration slip and appointment slip. On the date of your appointment, make sure to carry your Aadhar card with you for verification, which completes your COVID-19 vaccine process.

Best Mobiles in India