ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Did Microsoft Acquire Sony? Or Was It Fake News?

    By
    |

    Microsoft is once again sweeping headlines across the globe, but this time it isn't for a new product. Instead, a Spanish report revealed Microsoft acquired Sony with all its divisions including Sony Music and the Sony PlayStation division. Apparently, the deal was signed for USD 130 billion. The question is, did the deal really happen, or was it fake news?

    Did Microsoft Acquire Sony?

     

    Did Microsoft Acquire Sony?

    The report comes from the Spanish publication Microsofters, which was translated by EN24 News into Enligh. The report stated that Microsoft Corporation acquired Sony Corp for USD 130 billion. The deal brought in all of Sony's divisions including Sony Pictures, Sony Music, Sony mobile phones, Sony PlayStation, Sony's patents, Sony camera, Sony TV, and basically everything Sony under the Microsoft wing.

    Or Is It Fake News?

    The report was very convincing as it included a couple of comments from Microsoft's VP of Gaming, Phil Spencer. However, it turns out Microsoft didn't acquire Sony and the report was indeed fake. Despite what the Spanish publication said, the acquisition wasn't reported by any of the US media houses - the strong foothold of Microsoft.

    Moreover, EN24 News later deleted the report after translating the original story. Furthermore, there has been no update or formal announcement from Sony or Microsoft on their official blog. In most acquisitions, either one or both parties officially announce the acquisition or merger via a blog post. But in this case, there's been no such thing. There has been no tweet or Facebook post about it either.

    Additionally, acquisitions or mergers require a lot of regulations and approvals from several governmental agencies. To recall, it took years for Sprint and T-Mobile to merge. It also took several months for Facebook to acquire WhatsApp and Instagram.

    In India, we have the example of the Vodafone and Idea merger, which went on for several months. Hence, it's safe to say that Microsoft hasn't acquired Sony or any of its divisions. It remains to see if either of the companies will comment on the matter.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: microsoft sony news
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 30, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X