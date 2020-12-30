Did Microsoft Acquire Sony? Or Was It Fake News? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft is once again sweeping headlines across the globe, but this time it isn't for a new product. Instead, a Spanish report revealed Microsoft acquired Sony with all its divisions including Sony Music and the Sony PlayStation division. Apparently, the deal was signed for USD 130 billion. The question is, did the deal really happen, or was it fake news?

Did Microsoft Acquire Sony?

The report comes from the Spanish publication Microsofters, which was translated by EN24 News into Enligh. The report stated that Microsoft Corporation acquired Sony Corp for USD 130 billion. The deal brought in all of Sony's divisions including Sony Pictures, Sony Music, Sony mobile phones, Sony PlayStation, Sony's patents, Sony camera, Sony TV, and basically everything Sony under the Microsoft wing.

Or Is It Fake News?

The report was very convincing as it included a couple of comments from Microsoft's VP of Gaming, Phil Spencer. However, it turns out Microsoft didn't acquire Sony and the report was indeed fake. Despite what the Spanish publication said, the acquisition wasn't reported by any of the US media houses - the strong foothold of Microsoft.

Moreover, EN24 News later deleted the report after translating the original story. Furthermore, there has been no update or formal announcement from Sony or Microsoft on their official blog. In most acquisitions, either one or both parties officially announce the acquisition or merger via a blog post. But in this case, there's been no such thing. There has been no tweet or Facebook post about it either.

Additionally, acquisitions or mergers require a lot of regulations and approvals from several governmental agencies. To recall, it took years for Sprint and T-Mobile to merge. It also took several months for Facebook to acquire WhatsApp and Instagram.

In India, we have the example of the Vodafone and Idea merger, which went on for several months. Hence, it's safe to say that Microsoft hasn't acquired Sony or any of its divisions. It remains to see if either of the companies will comment on the matter.

