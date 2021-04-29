Did Your COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Get Cancelled? Here’s What You Can Do News oi-Sharmishte Datti

COVID-19 vaccine registrations are now open on platforms like the Aarogya Setu app, Umang app, and even the CoWIN platform. Registering and booking an appointment for the vaccine can be done in a few simple steps. However, if you get an SMS saying your vaccine appointment has been canceled, no need to panic. Here's what you can do instead.

Why Is My COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Cancelled?

Speaking from personal experience, I was able to register and book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine on the CoWIN website. I also got a confirmation SMS for my appointment at a healthcare center. However, nearly 12 hours later, I received another SMS noting that "the scheduled vaccination is canceled. Reschedule on the CoWIN website."

The reason for the cancellation hasn't been mentioned anywhere. It could be because the particular healthcare center might have run out of vaccine stock. However, at this point, I'm merely speculating.

What To Do Now?

You will need to try once again on the CoWIN website or any of the apps to register. Like always, follow the steps for registration and try out these options instead. Try giving another PIN code or a particular hospital/healthcare center that's close to you. Don't opt for places too far from your home as traveling can be risky.

Again, speaking from a personal account, I tried a different PIN code that's about 3-4 km from my place. I was able to find another hospital for the vaccine and even received a confirmation SMS about the new COVID-19 vaccine appointment. However, I'm keeping my fingers crossed that it doesn't get canceled again!

Unable To Register/Login To CoWIN? Here's What You Can Try

The CoWIN website, Aarogya Setu app, and even the Umang app are the platforms to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, there are plenty of glitches on these platforms. For instance, you could give your number for registration - but may not even receive the OTP for completing the login/registration.

In such cases, you can't do anything but refresh the page! You'll need to keep trying and trying till you succeed - and nothing else can be advised right now. Further, you might also find glitches in the future steps, where you might be unable to complete the appointment. Again, there's nothing to be done but to keep trying, until it finally works - as it did for me!

