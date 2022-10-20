Elista’s Premium 65” And 75” WebOS TVs Selling At Huge Discounts; Specs And Prices News oi -Rohit Arora

Diwali is probably the best time to buy household electronic appliances. Smart TVs are one of the most popular and widely purchased consumer technology products during the holiday season sale. Elista's WebOS TVs are worth considering if you're looking to buy a premium smart TV this Diwali season. Elista's most premium 65-inch and 75-inch WebOS Smart TVs are currently available at huge discounts.

The 75-inch WebOS TV, which was recently announced at Rs. 1,55,000, is now available for Rs. 1,11,111. The 75-inch Smart TV has a 4K resolution panel and a 20W audio system. The TV has slim bezels and a premium build quality. The 65-inch model has a discounted price of Rs. 59,993. It was initially priced at Rs. 79,990 and also boasts a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 Px) panel with a 20W sound system. Elista's 65-inch and 75-inch WebOS TV supports HDR and Dolby Audio.

Elista could have included at least a 30W sound setup with its 65-inch and 75-inch models, as these TVs are designed for large living room spaces that require a good sound setup. The 20W sound setup worked well on the 43-inch Elista Smart TV, owing to its smaller display size.

Founded in 2020, Elista is a part of the TeknoDome, UAE, and adheres to India's 'Atmanirbhar' principle of manufacturing. The first lot of products from Elista brings three premium LED TVs in screen sizes- 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch flaunting 10-Bit 4K displays.

Notably, Elista TVs are more expensive than the competition, owing to the software that powers them. Elsita's Smart TVs are powered by LG's proprietary smart interface, WebOS, which is one of the most advanced software platforms for large-screen entertainment. With its simple interface and ecosystem of apps and utilities, LG's WebOS simplifies the TV viewing experience.

Similar to premium LG WebOS TVs, the Elsiate TVs also ship with a Magic Remote controller. The specially designed remote controller has an air-mouse feature that makes it extremely convenient to navigate on a big screen form factor. You can read more about LG's WebOS software performance in our detailed review of Elsita's 43-inch WebOS TV.

Elista TVs are available through a network of 25,000 outlets across the country and come with three years warranty. You can also opt for no-cost EMI plans on purchasing Eista TVs with Bajaj Finance plans.

Best Mobiles in India