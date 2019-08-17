Elon Musk Wants To Nuke Mars To Make It Habitable For Humans News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Elon Musk seems to have some crazy ideas going on in his mind. The SpaceX CEO intends to nuke the planet Mars so that it can easily sustain human lives. Musk took it to Twitter to reveal his idea of making Mars habitable and how he thinks dropping nuclear bombs will work out in our favor. This is what he thinks:

Elon Musk's Opinion On Nuking Mars:

This is not the first time Musk has shared his thoughts on dropping nuclear bombs on the Red Planet. He has shared this idea since 2015 and has also discussed it on Stephen Colbert's late-night talk show.

According to him, if Mars is bombed with nuclear weapons, the impact will melt the polar ice-caps resulting in the emission of carbon dioxide into the planet's atmosphere. This would eventually create a greenhouse effect which increases the planet's temperature and air pressure similar to that of a quick climate change.

Musk had also shared his idea of selling "Nuke Mars!" merchandise on Twitter in the past to get more people on board with bombarding Mars with nukes. Back in 2017, he gave a detailed insight on how human can construct a 1-million person colony on Mars in less than a century in an article published in "New Space" journal.

What Should We Expect?

While the plans to nuke Mars is not taking place anytime sooner, Musk seems to be quite serious about this; specifically making human beings "interplanetary species". But, nothing sure can be said at the moment. Moreover, SpaceX is working on a prototype rocket dubbed Starhopper which is expected to carry humans to Mars. The original version of this rocket is called Starship.

Besides, NASA is also said to be interested in using SpaceX rockets for its manned missions to Moon and Mars in the future. With the advancements in technology, it shouldn't be long enough the scientists find a way to make Mars habitable for humans.

