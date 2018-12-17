NASA InSight captured in its first image from space

A camera installed on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has clicked an image of the famous InSight lander. The lander recently landed on Mars' surface and will be studying the atmosphere of the Red Planet.

The HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) captured InSight's heat shield and parachute in a set of pictures that were taken on December 6 and December 11. The parachute and the heat shield of the lander are within 1,000 feet of one another n Elysium Planitia which is the flat plain where the InSight landed, said NASA.

This is not the first time HiRISE has photographed a Mars lander. InSight is inspired by the agency's Phoenix spacecraft which was built back in 2008. The MRO captured the surface of Mars as well as descending on its parachute.

Recently, InSight made headlines when it sent back a selfie to Earth. The lander managed to flex its arm to take a selfie. 'InSight' which stands for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport will do a checkup of Mars and study the planet's structure.

Last week, the rover sent out its first images back to the Earth, which was followed by a recording of the Martian winds. The lander touched down on November 26th which was followed by recording the sound of the Martian wind.

"Capturing this audio was an unplanned treat," Bruce Banerdt, InSight's principal investigator, said in a statement. "But one of the things our mission is dedicated to is measuring motion on Mars, and naturally that includes motion caused by sound waves."