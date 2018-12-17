ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

NASA InSight captured in its first image from space

NASA's Mars lander captured from space.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    A camera installed on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has clicked an image of the famous InSight lander. The lander recently landed on Mars' surface and will be studying the atmosphere of the Red Planet.

    NASA InSight captured in its first image from space

     

    The HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) captured InSight's heat shield and parachute in a set of pictures that were taken on December 6 and December 11. The parachute and the heat shield of the lander are within 1,000 feet of one another n Elysium Planitia which is the flat plain where the InSight landed, said NASA.

    This is not the first time HiRISE has photographed a Mars lander. InSight is inspired by the agency's Phoenix spacecraft which was built back in 2008. The MRO captured the surface of Mars as well as descending on its parachute.

    Recently, InSight made headlines when it sent back a selfie to Earth. The lander managed to flex its arm to take a selfie. 'InSight' which stands for Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport will do a checkup of Mars and study the planet's structure.

    Last week, the rover sent out its first images back to the Earth, which was followed by a recording of the Martian winds. The lander touched down on November 26th which was followed by recording the sound of the Martian wind.

    "Capturing this audio was an unplanned treat," Bruce Banerdt, InSight's principal investigator, said in a statement. "But one of the things our mission is dedicated to is measuring motion on Mars, and naturally that includes motion caused by sound waves."

    Read More About: nasa mars space science news
    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 14:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue