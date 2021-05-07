Elon Musk Warns Cryptocurrency Investors; What Could Be The Reason? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Cryptocurrency is witnessing an all-time high. With the rate its popularity is surging with each passing day, it wouldn't be wrong to assume this currency to become a crucial part of the economy in the future. And stealing the show from Bitcoin, Etherium, and others is Dogecoin. Its value has been skyrocketing for a while. All thanks to Elon Musk's shout out in recent times. Tesla's CEO has been backing Dogecoin by posting tweets via his official Twitter handle. While all his past tweets have been promoting Dogecoin, the latest one advises the public of being cautious with cryptocurrency investment. Here's what the Tesla Chief has to say:

Is Elon Musk Calling Cryptocurrency Unsafe?

In his latest tweet, Elon Musk has highlighted that the future of cryptocurrency is promising; however, investments in it should be done with cautions. The two-minute long video shows Musk sharing his thoughts on cryptocurrency and how one should be careful with investing his/her hard-earned money in cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency is promising, but please invest with caution! https://t.co/A4kplcP8Vq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 7, 2021

Musk said Dogecoin might have been developed as a joke to mock cryptocurrency, however, it has become a real deal which is the irony. Therefore, if one is planning to make investments in cryptocurrencies, they should be aware it's a gamble and it should be handled wisely. Musk further said cryptocurrency is the future; however, he isn't sure which one will top the charts going forward.

This doesn't mean the Tesla chief doesn't want the public to invest in cryptocurrency or is hinting at Dogecoins success in the future compared to other crypto coins. But, this is like a piece of expert advice for the masses to be wise and sure of all the risks involved with cryptocurrency so that you don't lose your hard-earned money.

So, if in case you have been planning to buy a new Dogecoin or any other crypto coin, make sure you do all the market research and the risks associated with the cryptocurrency investment.

Go for it only if it wouldn't take a toll on your finances in the future if somehow there is a downfall in crypto trading. It's good to see Elon Musk is not just giving shoutouts to Dogecoin or cryptocurrency, rather making the public aware of the risks involved.

