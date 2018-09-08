Escorts partners with Reliance Jio, Microsoft and others for automated concept tractor

Engineering conglomerate Escorts has collaborated with technology giants namely Microsoft and Reliance Jio, to launch its automated concept tractor that is equipped to use next-generation digital vehicle technology for precision-based farming.

"The partnerships and relationships will enable development of a range of farm machines with electric transmissions, autonomous applications, remote vehicle management, data-based soil and crop management, and sensor-based guided farm applications," the company has said in a statement.

"Last year we launched world's first electric compact tractor concept and this year we have pioneered autonomous farming solution platform in association with seven strategic technology tie-ups which will transform agricultural practices for better returns to farmers. This event portrays Escorts commitment to continue to develop and launch technologies for national development and community elevation," Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Ltd., Nikhil Nanda, said.

Meanwhile, the company has also announced its partnership Trimble, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Wabco, Bosch and AVL for the same.

According to the company, it has collaborated with Reliance Jio for enhancing farm machinery life cycle with a networked platform providing top-notch service and genuine spare parts across the country.

For Cloud and AI (artificial intelligence) technology, the company has also collaborated with Microsoft, with AVL for electric driveline technology, with Trimble for sensors, controls, water level management system and automated e-steering, with Samvardhana Motherson Group for Smart Interface Cabins & Care Plus - a two-way voice interface for real-time service, WABCO for Vehicle Controls & Automation Technology, it said.

Escorts also showcased their tie-up technology with Tadano for high-end cranes and under its newly announced Joint Venture, as well as launched high-end locomotives brake electronic solutions, becoming first Indian company to do so.

Escorts' platform of shared services and agricultural solutions named Escorts Crop Solutions will look to offer end-to-end, start-of-the-art equipment for paddy farming under the pay-per-use rental model.