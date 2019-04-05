Facebook and Google asked to appear before House Judiciary panel on April 9 News oi-Karan Sharma Google and Facebook asked to appear in front of House Judiciary panel on April 9 for online hate speech issue. All you need to know.

A group of lawmakers in the United States have asked Google and Facebook to appear in front of them on April 9. The House Judiciary will ask both the companies that what step they are taking to control to hate speech on their platform.

According to The Washington Post, both the tech companies are called for hearing about online hate speech and violence. The hearing will also include the New Zealand mosque attack which was happened back in March.

"the impact white nationalist groups have on American communities and the spread of white identity ideology," the panel announced Wednesday, along with "what social media companies can do" to stop the spread of extremist content on the web," As per The Washington Post report.

The report also suggests that Neil Potts, Public Policy Director, Facebook and Alexandria Walden, expression and human rights representative from Google will be testifying on April 9. Moreover, a representative from the National Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights will testify as well.

Within the 48 hours of the New Zealand attack, Facebook has successfully managed to remove all the videos and posts from the platform related to the attack. The social media giant went into immense pressure when a white man lived the mosques attack Facebook Live. But immediately Facebook removed the video from the public platform. Let's see what Google and Facebook are going to say on this matter.

