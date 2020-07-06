Facebook, CBSE Partner To Train Digital Safety, Online Well-Being, And AR To Students News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Indian students are going to benefit from Facebook's new initiative. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Facebook have partnered to launch a certified curriculum on digital safety and online well-being. It also includes training on augmented reality (AR) for students and educators in India. The move aims to teach at least 40,000 students across the country.

Facebook, CBSE Partner

The initiative aims to prepare students to navigate through the internet and prepare for jobs. Going into the details, the digital safety and online well-being chapters cover topics like safety, privacy, mental health, and Instagram's Guide for Building Healthy Digital Habits.

According to the statement by Facebook, the course aims to make students responsible digital users, report threats, harassment, and misinformation. The Center for Social Research is also part of the curriculum and aims to cover at least 10,000 students through the training.

Facebook AR Training

Additionally, Facebook is also bringing in AR to the curriculum. The social media platform will be teaching the basics of AR to help students create immersive AR experiences via its Spark AR Studio platform. The AR training will spread over three weeks and will be conducted in batches.

Facebook is aiming to train 10,000 teachers, who will coach 30,000 students in the second phase. Here, Facebook has linked with Bengaluru-based SV.CO Digital Learning Platform as the implementation partner for the AR curriculum.

Facebook Digital Course: How To Sign up?

Digital safety and online well-being courses can be attended by schools, teachers, and students. They can sign up for the course on the CBSE website. Interested teachers and students can also sign up for the AR training course on the CBSE website.

Facebook Digital Course: How Does It Help?

The new initiative is Facebook's latest effort to expand its presence in India. The company has invested in Reliance Jio, one of the largest platforms in India. The digital well-being and AR course come as part of the Facebook for Education initiative, which is already available in many other countries. Considering the move aims to help students to improve their internet and networking skills, the new initiative will help students, at least those who can afford laptops and smartphones for the curriculum.

