    Samsung, Facebook Partner To Train Offline Retailers Go Digital

    India is coming out of the most-expensive lockdowns in the world and all companies are pitching in to boost growth. Samsung India and Facebook have struck a partnership to train offline retailers to push digital and online sales throughout the country. The partnership will enable thousands of offline partners to become part of the online ecosystem.

    Samsung, Facebook Partner To Help Offline Retailers Go Digital

     

    Samsung India Partners With Facebook

    Pushing online sales helps get in touch with a larger consumer base across the country. Getting Samsung products online will allow interested buyers to access complete product information and buy Galaxy smartphones from their homes. The partnership with Facebook is a step towards this.

    Samsung also noted that it has already trained more than 800 offline retailers in the first phase of this partnership. More such sessions are expected to kickstart the following weeks. "By leveraging the Facebook training, our retail partners will be able to discover and target local consumers digitally," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a press release.

    The major focus of the training sessions is to enable offline stores to build a digital presence by setting up business pages and accounts on Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

    How Does This Work?

    Facebook says that the new partnership is helping businesses adapt to the new normal with its industry-leading digital skilling resources. Samsung India offline retailers would need to create their business pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram, among popular social media platforms. Once setup, retailers can target local customers on Facebook and Instagram and finally engage interested customers via WhatsApp.

    Information like e-detailers and e-catalogs on available Samsung phones can next be shared with potential buyers. Connecting with local retailers online on popular social media platforms eliminates the need for consumers to visit the physical store of their local retailers.

     

    Finally, the WhatsApp Business app allows customers to buy their desired Samsung Galaxy smartphone, which will be delivered by the local retailer. Considering how people are skeptical to step out of their homes with the pandemic raging outside, the new Samsung-Facebook partnership might boost sales and help local retailers.

    Friday, May 22, 2020, 12:46 [IST]
