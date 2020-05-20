Amazon India EMI Offers On Samsung Smartphones

Amazon EMI Offers On Samsung Smartphones In India

When it comes to the offers and discounts on Amazon India, there are some irresistible offers on some of the bestselling Samsung smartphones across price points. There are instant discounts, no-cost EMI payment options and much more.

If you are looking forward to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you can buy any of these smartphones with attractive offers right now.

Samsung Galaxy M31 (6 Months No Cost Emi Offer)

Samsung Galaxy M31 features Android 10 out-of-the-box, an Exynos 9 Octa 9611 SoC, a quad-camera setup at its rear with 48MP, 12MP, 5MP and 2MP sensors, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, and a capacious 6000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M21 (6 Months No Cost EMI Offer)

The Samsung Galaxy M21 features a the 1.7GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC, Android 10 OS, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 20MP selfie camera sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s comes fitted with a 6,000 mAh battery, a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera sensor, and a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A30s (6 Months No Cost EMI Offer)

Samsung Galaxy A30s has been launched with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 7904 SoC, a 4,000 mAh battery, Android 9 Pie OS and received an update later, and a triple-camera setup with a 25MP main sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (12 Months No Cost EMI Offer)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is a yesteryear flagship smartphone with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage space, a rear camera module with a 12MP primary sensor, a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, and the Exynos 9825 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+, one of the recently launched flagship smartphones features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution, an Exynos 990 SoC, a 10MP selfie camera, a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, and a 4500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A51 (9 Months No Cost EMI Offer)

Samsung Galaxy A51 flaunts a 6.51-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, an Exynos 9611 SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, and a 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging tech.

Samsung Galaxy A71 (9 Months No Cost EMI Offer)

Samsung Galaxy A71 is fitted with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display, an octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC, Android 10 OS out-of-the-box, a 64MP quad-camera setup at the rear, a 32MP selfie camera, and a capacious 4500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (12 Months No Cost EMI Offer)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite adorns a 6.7-inch display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, an Exynos 9810 SoC, a huge 4500mAh battery, a triple-camera setup at the rear with three 12MP camera sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (12 Months No Cost EMI Offer)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launched last year comes with a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, an octa-core Exynos 9825 SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a 10MP selfie camera, a triple-camera module with a 12MP primary sensor, and a 3500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S20 (12 Months No Cost EMI Offer)

Samsung Galaxy S20, which is the most affordable variant in the flagship Galaxy S20 series features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, an Exynos 990 EUV processor, a quad-camera setup and other notable aspects.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the most advanced Samsung smartphone launched till date. It comes with a quad-camera setup with insane capabilities including a 108MP primary sensor, 100X zoom capabilities, support for 8K video shooting, and more, a 5000mAh battery, an Exynos 990 SoC, etc.