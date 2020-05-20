Just In
Don't Miss
- News What you must do before you visit your dentist
- Sports England spinner Dom Bess says running helps with virus anxiety issues
- Finance Rupee Opens Higher At 75.56 Per US Dollar
- Lifestyle Deepika Padukone, Natasha Poonawalla, And Ananya Panday Stun Us With Their Bow-Inspired Dresses
- Movies Salman Khan Pays A Quick Visit To Mumbai To Meet His Parents Amid Lockdown 4.0
- Automobiles Honda Jazz BS6 Will Be Sold As Petrol Only Models In India: Here Are All The Details
- Education NTA’s National Test Abhyaas App For JEE Main and NEET Aspirants
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In May
Want To Buy New Smartphone After Lockdown? Check Out Amazon Discount Offers
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there is a lockdown in India until May 31. Until recently, the online retailers were restricted to sell non-essential products in the red zones. Now, the e-commerce portals can sell both essential and non-essential products all over the country except for containment areas. And, this includes the sale of smartphones as well.
Having said that smartphones sales have resumed in the country after nearly two months, the online retailer Amazon India is providing some lucrative offers and discounts for buyers.
If you were looking out for a new smartphone and waiting for the lockdown to end, then this is the right time. You can choose to buy your favorite smartphone from Amazon with attractive discounts detailed below.
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T launched late last year with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a triple-camera setup at its rear and other notable highlights is now available on no cost EMI payment option of up to 12 months. And, it is priced starting from Rs. 47,999.
Redmi Note 8
The Redmi Note 8 is also available on no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 541. The 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant of the smartphone is now listed after a discount and its pricing starts from Rs. 11,499 on Amazon.
Apple iPhone XS Max
Apple iPhone XS Max launched back in 2018 is priced starting from Rs. 69,999 via the e-commerce portal. The device is the most advanced offering among the trio launched back then. You can purchase this smartphone at attractive discounts right now.
OPPO A5 2020
The OPPO A5 2020 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 3GB RAM, Android 9 Pie, a 5000 mAh battery and other goodies. You can buy this smartphone at discounted pricing and EMI payment options during the crisis.
OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro is the first smartphone from the company to feature notable highlights such as a 90Hz refresh rate, a QHD+ display, and a pop-up selfie camera sensor. You The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced starting from Rs. 42,999 in India during the Amazon sale along with 12 months of no-cost EMI payment option.
Samsung Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ has been launched with a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display and an impressive camera department. This flagship smartphone is priced starting from Rs. 77,999 and comes with Rs. 4,000 instant discount on using an HDFC Bank card for the purchase.
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
27,990
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
32,850
-
40,790
-
9,999
-
24,500
-
2,190
-
21,360
-
23,426
-
44,999
-
15,810
-
1,810