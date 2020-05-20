Want To Buy New Smartphone After Lockdown? Check Out Amazon Discount Offers

Having said that smartphones sales have resumed in the country after nearly two months, the online retailer Amazon India is providing some lucrative offers and discounts for buyers.

If you were looking out for a new smartphone and waiting for the lockdown to end, then this is the right time. You can choose to buy your favorite smartphone from Amazon with attractive discounts detailed below.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T launched late last year with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a triple-camera setup at its rear and other notable highlights is now available on no cost EMI payment option of up to 12 months. And, it is priced starting from Rs. 47,999.

Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 is also available on no-cost EMI payment option starting from Rs. 541. The 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant of the smartphone is now listed after a discount and its pricing starts from Rs. 11,499 on Amazon.

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max launched back in 2018 is priced starting from Rs. 69,999 via the e-commerce portal. The device is the most advanced offering among the trio launched back then. You can purchase this smartphone at attractive discounts right now.

OPPO A5 2020

The OPPO A5 2020 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 3GB RAM, Android 9 Pie, a 5000 mAh battery and other goodies. You can buy this smartphone at discounted pricing and EMI payment options during the crisis.

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro is the first smartphone from the company to feature notable highlights such as a 90Hz refresh rate, a QHD+ display, and a pop-up selfie camera sensor. You The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced starting from Rs. 42,999 in India during the Amazon sale along with 12 months of no-cost EMI payment option.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ has been launched with a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display and an impressive camera department. This flagship smartphone is priced starting from Rs. 77,999 and comes with Rs. 4,000 instant discount on using an HDFC Bank card for the purchase.