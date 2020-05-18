Best China 12GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India

ENGLISH

    Some of the popular smartphone brands including Realme, Vivo, Nubia, iQOO, and others in India. Interestingly, these brands are made in China and offer some of the best 12GB RAM smartphones in India. For instance, Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has been trending for the features it offers at an affordable price tag.

    Best China Smartphones
     

    The latest is the iQOO 3 5G smartphone that is one of the commercially available 5G smartphones in India. It comes with a premium design and is custom-made for gamers like game triggers, long-lasting battery, and more. Another pro-gaming smartphone is the Nubia Red Magic 3S that is a smartphone that offers a couple of premium smartphones including 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

    Another popular brand is OnePlus, which is considered one of the premium brands offering flagships smartphones. Take the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. These OnePlus smartphones offer 12GB RAM with various storage variants. Plus, the OnePlus 7 Pro offers a triple-camera module with a 48MP primary shooter.

    Another addition to the list is the Realme smartphones. The Realme X2 Pro and the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition are some of the best Chinese smartphones offering 12GB RAM with various storage variants, up to 256GB onboard storage.

    Vivo iQOO 3 5G

    Vivo iQOO 3 5G

    MRP: Rs. 44,990
    Key Specs

    • 6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
    • 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP primary camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (Typical) battery
    Realme X2 Pro Master Edition
     

    Realme X2 Pro Master Edition

    MRP: Rs. 34,398
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Nubia Red Magic 3S 256GB

    Nubia Red Magic 3S 256GB

    MRP: Rs. 47,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery
    OnePlus 7 Pro

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    MRP: Rs. 48,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP 117° Ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

    OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

    MRP: Rs. 58,998
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4080mAh battery
    Realme X2 Pro 256GB

    Realme X2 Pro 256GB

    MRP: Rs. 34,398
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
