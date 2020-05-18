Best China 12GB RAM Smartphones Available To Buy In India

The latest is the iQOO 3 5G smartphone that is one of the commercially available 5G smartphones in India. It comes with a premium design and is custom-made for gamers like game triggers, long-lasting battery, and more. Another pro-gaming smartphone is the Nubia Red Magic 3S that is a smartphone that offers a couple of premium smartphones including 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Another popular brand is OnePlus, which is considered one of the premium brands offering flagships smartphones. Take the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. These OnePlus smartphones offer 12GB RAM with various storage variants. Plus, the OnePlus 7 Pro offers a triple-camera module with a 48MP primary shooter.

Another addition to the list is the Realme smartphones. The Realme X2 Pro and the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition are some of the best Chinese smartphones offering 12GB RAM with various storage variants, up to 256GB onboard storage.

Vivo iQOO 3 5G

MRP: Rs. 44,990

Key Specs



6.57-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 10 with iQOO UI 1.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP primary camera + 8MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) battery

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition

MRP: Rs. 34,398

Key Specs



6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Nubia Red Magic 3S 256GB

MRP: Rs. 47,999

Key Specs



6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 430 nits brightness

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

OnePlus 7 Pro

MRP: Rs. 48,999

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP 117° Ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition

MRP: Rs. 58,998

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4080mAh battery

Realme X2 Pro 256GB

MRP: Rs. 34,398

