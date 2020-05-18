ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    These Upcoming 5G Smartphones Are Likely To Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000

    By
    |

    he next interesting evolution to take place in the telecom industry is the availability of 5G connectivity. Many smartphone brands have already started coming up with 5G smartphones across the world. Talking about the Indian market, 5G connectivity is yet to be made available for the users. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the launch of 5G services in India seems to have been delayed but there are many 5G smartphones that are expected to be launched in the market.

    5G Smartphones Excpected
     

    While 5G smartphones from premium brands are expensive there are Chinese brands that have come up with relatively affordable offerings. Some of these affordable 5G smartphones are expected to be launched soon in India. And, here we have curated a list of affordable 5G smartphones likely to be priced under Rs. 30,000 expected to be launched soon in India.

    OPPO A92s

    OPPO A92s

    Oppo A92s has been launched with a 6.57-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset with 5G connectivity, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, and a 3890mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

    Honor 30s

    Honor 30s

    Honor 30s adorns a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 820 5G chipset, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor, Android 10 out-of-the-box, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4000mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging technology.

    Huawei Nova 7 SE
     

    Huawei Nova 7 SE

    Huawei Nova 7 SE sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution. Under its hood, the smartphone features a Kirin 820 5G SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Huawei Nova 7 SE flaunts a 64MP quad-camera module at the rear, a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a 4000mAh battery with 40W fast charging.

    Realme X50 5G

    Realme X50 5G

    Realme X50 5G bestows a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone used a 2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. It has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor and a 4200mAh battery with 30W Dart fast charging support.

    Nubia Play 5G

    Nubia Play 5G

    Nubia Play 5G is a gaming smartphone launched with 5G connectivity. The device flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a faster refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone uses a Snapdragon 765G SoC teamed up to 8GB of RAM. There is liquid cooling technology, a capable quad-camera module and a 5100mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

    Coolpad Legacy 5G

    Coolpad Legacy 5G

    Coolpad Legacy 5G makes use of a 6.53-inch FHD+ display With HDR10 support and a waterdrop notch at the front. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 765 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, a 48MP primary rear camera sensor, Android 10 and a 4000mAh battery.

    Vivo S6 5G

    Vivo S6 5G

    Vivo S6 5G adorns a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, an octa-core Exynos 9 series chipset, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor, Android 10 out-of-the-box, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4500mAh battery among other goodies.

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

    Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is fitted with a 6.57-inch FHD+ display. and a waterdrop notch at the front. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 765 SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a quad-camera module with a 48MP primary rear camera sensor, Android 10 and a 4160mAh battery.

    ZTE Axon 11

    ZTE Axon 11

    ZTE Axon 11 features a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, a quad-camera module at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor, and a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X