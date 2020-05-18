These Upcoming 5G Smartphones Are Likely To Be Priced Under Rs. 30,000

While 5G smartphones from premium brands are expensive there are Chinese brands that have come up with relatively affordable offerings. Some of these affordable 5G smartphones are expected to be launched soon in India. And, here we have curated a list of affordable 5G smartphones likely to be priced under Rs. 30,000 expected to be launched soon in India.

OPPO A92s

Oppo A92s has been launched with a 6.57-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset with 5G connectivity, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space, and a 3890mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

Honor 30s

Honor 30s adorns a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, an octa-core Snapdragon 820 5G chipset, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor, Android 10 out-of-the-box, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4000mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging technology.

Huawei Nova 7 SE

Huawei Nova 7 SE sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a FHD+ resolution. Under its hood, the smartphone features a Kirin 820 5G SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Huawei Nova 7 SE flaunts a 64MP quad-camera module at the rear, a 16MP selfie camera sensor and a 4000mAh battery with 40W fast charging.

Realme X50 5G

Realme X50 5G bestows a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone used a 2.4GHz Snapdragon 765G SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. It has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP main sensor and a 4200mAh battery with 30W Dart fast charging support.

Nubia Play 5G

Nubia Play 5G is a gaming smartphone launched with 5G connectivity. The device flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a faster refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone uses a Snapdragon 765G SoC teamed up to 8GB of RAM. There is liquid cooling technology, a capable quad-camera module and a 5100mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Coolpad Legacy 5G

Coolpad Legacy 5G makes use of a 6.53-inch FHD+ display With HDR10 support and a waterdrop notch at the front. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 765 SoC, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space, a 48MP primary rear camera sensor, Android 10 and a 4000mAh battery.

Vivo S6 5G

Vivo S6 5G adorns a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, an octa-core Exynos 9 series chipset, a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor, Android 10 out-of-the-box, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 4500mAh battery among other goodies.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite is fitted with a 6.57-inch FHD+ display. and a waterdrop notch at the front. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 765 SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a quad-camera module with a 48MP primary rear camera sensor, Android 10 and a 4160mAh battery.

ZTE Axon 11

ZTE Axon 11 features a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, an octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC, a quad-camera module at its rear with a 64MP primary sensor, and a 4000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.