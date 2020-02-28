Facebook Files A Lawsuit Against OneAudience Firm For Hacking News oi-Sayan Sarkar

Facebook filed a lawsuit against OneAudience analytic firm for stealing private data. Facebook blamed the company for breaching through users' private data using third-party apps. In further claims, Facebook said that the analytic company paid to third-party coders for developing malicious software development kit. And the kit was later installed on Facebook for the private data access of the users.

Facebook got to know about this fishy act last year by November. According to the company, OneAudience and Mobiburn(SDK developer) got access to the users' private data including emails, names, and gender. After learning the issue, the giant social media alerted millions of subscribers.

Facebook confirmed that it sent a legal notice to the company responsible for data breaching. And, it's deplorable that OneAudience hasn't replied or issued any statement. However, Facebook is adamant about seeking tough actions against third-party developers and OneAudience. That'swhy the firm is sending the notices unless it gets an answer from these companies responsible for the hacking.

Facebook is trying every measure to improve its services. And, from the past few months, it has taken strict actions against companies responsible for breaking through users' privacy. To recall, it filed a lawsuit against a company in Hong Kong for hijacking users' privacy.

It was last year when Facebook was grilled deeply by U.S. lawmakers about its commitment towards the security of the users. And, the company received severe backlash for being irresponsible for thousands of private user accounts being stolen. In personal, Mark Zuckerburg was summoned to the court quite very often and had to explain the unwanted loopholes going on the app.

It's since then Facebook is working bit by bit to further ensure subscribers' safety. And, at times, when the company is dealing successfully on fixing the issues, these kinds of hacking cases do upset it. Coz by any means the company would not want to lose the trust of millions of consumers.

