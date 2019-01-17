ENGLISH

Facebook is using your 10-year challenge meme for its own benefits: Here's how

Facebook and Instagram users are following this new trend known as a 10-year challenge meme. But do you know the reason behind these posts?

By

    On social media, there is a new trend of sharing images from a decade ago. People are sharing their ten years old picture with their current image. The trends are going viral on Facebook and Instagram. Not only common users but even celebrities are following this new trend. But do you know the reason behind these posts? Most of the users are just following others and doing the same. The reason behind this is social media giant Facebook is refining its face recognition feature with this new trend. There are few users who are already annoyed by this new trend.

    Facebook is using your 10-year challenge meme for its own benefits

     

    The 10-year challenge meme first went viral on Facebook then it gets viral on Instagram too. According to the experts, these images are helping data companies to refine their data to train their artificial intelligence system to profile people.

    Some Twitter users have also expressed their disbelief over the realisation. Editorial Director of the Johns Hopkins University Press, Greg Britton wrote, "Has anyone considered that Facebook's "How Hard Did Aging Hit You" Challenge is just a way to refine facial recognition technology? What better way to get people to offer up a ton of comparative visual data."

    Facebook is using your 10-year challenge meme for its own benefits

    Author of Tech Humanist, Kate O'Neill also twitted on this matter, "Me 10 years ago: probably would have played along with the profile picture ageing meme going around on Facebook and Instagram...Me now: ponders how all this data could be mined to train facial recognition algorithms on age progression and age recognition."

     

    So if you were not aware of the actual reason behind this meme then this is why this meme became viral. So users were following trend blindly without knowing the cause behind it. So its always better to research a little before following any trend.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
