Facebook data breach: What you should know

Social networking giant Facebook recently said a bug in its photo API may have affected people who used login and granted permission to third-party apps to access their photos.

"Our internal team discovered a photo API bug that may have affected people who used Facebook Login and granted permission to third-party apps to access their photos. We have fixed the issue but, because of this bug, some third-party apps may have had access to a broader set of photos than usual for 12 days between September 13 to September 25, 2018," Facebook said in an official blog post.

Tomer Bar, Facebook engineering director informed that when someone gives permission for an app to access their photos on Facebook, we usually only grant the app access to photos people share on their timeline.

In this case, the bug potentially gave developers access to other photos, such as those shared on Marketplace or Facebook Stories. The bug also impacted photos that people uploaded to Facebook but chose not to post.

Facebook said that this may have affected up to 6.8 million users and up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers.

The only apps affected by this bug were ones that Facebook approved to access the photos API and that individuals had authorized to access their photos.

Facebook also apologized for the latest breach and said it will be rolling out tools for app developers that will allow them to determine which people using their app might be impacted by this bug and it will be working with those developers to delete the photos from impacted users.

Bar said we will also notify the people potentially impacted by this bug via an alert on Facebook. The notification will direct them to a Help Center link where they'll be able to see if they've used any apps that were affected by the bug. (See an example of user notification below)

We are also recommending people log into any apps with which they have shared their Facebook photos to check which photos they have access to, he added.