Facebook brings 3D photos in News Feed and VR

Facebook had first announced the 3D photos feature for its platform at its annual developer conference F8 which was held earlier in May this year. Now, the social media giant has started rolling out the feature in the News Feed section and for Virtual Reality (VR) platform. With the help of the 3D photo feature, the users will not only be able to view 3D photos but also create them with life-like dimensions with added depth and movement.

The 3D photos feature will further provide the users with the choices to adjust and experiment with creating multiple layers, contrasting colors and textures so that they can easily create images in 3D.

Facebook 360 team took it to its official blog-post to mention that "Everyone will be able to see 3D photos in News Feed and VR today, while the ability to create and share 3D photos begins to roll out today".

As for the functionality, the technology behind 3D captures the distance between the subject in the background and in the foreground to produce the 3D effect in any captured image.

"Just take a photo in 'Portrait' mode using your compatible dual-lens smartphone, then share as a 3D photo on Facebook where you can scroll, pan and tilt to see the photo in realistic 3D."

Apart from the News Feed section, Facebook will also allow the users to view the 3D images in VR. Users will be able to watch the 3D photos in VR with the "Oculus Go" browser or Firefox on Oculus Rift. All the users will need to do is drag, tap or tilt their heads while using the Oculus Go or Oculus Rift and enjoy the three dimension images.

"We're listening to feedback on this new format and we continue rolling it out to everyone," the post added.

As for the availability, this feature will make its way to all the users in the coming weeks.