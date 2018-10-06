Facebook reportedly working on voice commands for Messenger

It is quite evident nowadays that the tech industries are focusing more voice-based digital assistants to power their products. The main aim is to enhance the user experience and make it easy for the consumers to use the products and make maximum out of it. We already have a number of devices ranging from smart speakers to smartphones that are powered by voice-based digital assistants available in the market. Now, it appears that social media giant is also planning to bring the voice commands feature for its Messenger.

As per some reports from TechCrunch, Facebook is testing the voice commands feature for both chats as well as calls on its instant messaging platform 'Messenger'. With the introduction of this feature, the users will soon be able to use voice commands to dictate a message or even send it. Users will also be able to create reminders and also make voice calls using the voice commands. This report was confirmed by a Facebook Messenger spokesperson and as per him, the social media giant is internally testing the voice command feature.

The voice control feature is expected to make it easy for the users to use the Facebook Messenger without the need of operating it manually. All they need to do is give some specific set of voice commands to create a message or make a call.

The Facebook spokesperson quoted "We often experiment with new experiences on Messenger with employees. We have nothing more to share at this time".

The report further mentions that "Facebook Messenger is eager to differentiate itself from SMS, Snapchat, Android Messages, and other texting platforms".

Facebook was recently testing speech transcription as a part of Aloha voice assistant. The Aloha voice assistant was said to be a part of the Facebook's upcoming Portal video chat screen device. Now, the latest reports suggest that the company is serious about introducing the voice commands feature for its platform. It is not immediately clear as to when the new feature will make its way to the Facebook Messenger, however, we will keep you posted with the further updates on the same.