Facebook introduces Oculus Quest VR headset for Rs 29,000

Facebook has recently introduced a new virtual reality (VR) headset for the masses. The social media giant has announced Oculus Quest VR headset which comes with a price tag of $399 (Rs 29,000 approximately) and is expected to be available globally in 2019.

Commenting on the launch of new Oculus Quest VR Headset, Facebook said: "The company's first all-in-one VR system with six degrees of freedom lets you look around in any direction and walk through virtual space just as you would in the physical world".

The new VR headset by Facebook features similar optics which the company offers with the Oculus Go. The Oculus Quest features the same display resolution of 1600 x 1440 pixels per eye at the same time incorporating a lens spacing adjustment for an increased visual comfort. The high-resolution display is further expected to enhance the visual quality and provide a realistic virtual experience.

To further improve the overall VR watching experience, the company says that it has also improved the built-in audio for high quality, immersive sound with a deep bass. Oculus also quoted "With the introduction of Oculus Quest, we've completed our first generation of best-in-class VR headsets. Oculus Go remains the easiest and most affordable way to get into VR, while Oculus Rift leverages the power of your PC to push the limits of what's possible". This will make sure that the VR headset not only provides enhanced visuals but also provide high-quality audio for an overall enhanced user experience.

The all-in-one VR system also has Touch controllers which will make it easy for the users to interact with people and objects in a more natural manner. Also, Facebook has more than 50 games and experiences in store for the Oculus Quest.

The company further mentioned, "Thanks to Oculus Quest, we're now able to combine the best of both worlds and welcome even more people into the VR community".

It is not immediately clear as to when Facebook start shipping the new Oculus Quest for the masses in India, however, it is speculated the VR headset will make its way to the markets in 2019. We will keep you posted with the further updates on the same, so stay tuned with us.

.