Instagram will soon let you tag people in videos

Instagram is testing a new feature for its app. The new feature will allow users to tag their friends in a video. Unlike with photos, where you see an overlay on the image with the links to the tagged person's account, the new feature will take you to a new page where all the tagged users will be listed.

Currently, the feature is under test, so we might get a new functionality when the feature actually arrives to the app. Only a select few users have received the new feature, Instagram told TechCrunch. Also the tags are only appearing on the app and not on the desktop version.

Instagram allows posting videos since 2013, so it's surprising that the video tags are yet to be rolled out, especially when users can tag others on their Stories, which was rolled out two years ago.

Instagram has been testing a lot of new features lately. The Facebook-owned image sharing platform recently introduced a 'Parental Guides' feature which lets users keep a tab on their child's online browsing and security. Recently, it also added an emoji shortcuts bar for its mobile app. Users can locate the emoji shortcuts bar just above the comment text box.

The company is also working on its standalone shopping app. The app will go in direct competition with the e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart in India. It is being speculated that Instagram could name the app as "IG Shopping", however, this is just a speculation and at present, there is no concrete evidence to claim the reports.

Instagram is also testing a new feature that was actually a part of Facebook when it was launched. The feature is basically grouping students by the school. According to CNBC, the platform is currently testing this new College Community Feature. It will also help students find other students on class-based lists.

This could be a handy feature helping students interact and find friends on Instagram as they move to colleges. College-aged students are the biggest demographic for the platform, so the new feature makes a lot of sense for its business.