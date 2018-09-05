Instagram might soon bring its own standalone “Shopping” app: Report

Instagram is no doubt one of the best image sharing platforms available for the users today. The Facebook-owned social media platform has recently launched IGTV platform which is a competitor of YouTube. IGTV is a standalone vertical video app and it has received a good response from the audience. In IGTV users can upload a video of up to 10 minutes in length or up to 60 minutes for a verified Instagram user. Now, it appears that the company is working towards introducing another standalone app for the users.

As per some reports from the web, Instagram is working towards introducing its new standalone shopping app which will compete with the e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart in India. The report comes from The Verge, and as per the report, the new shopping app could allow the Instagram users to browse through the list of products that are being sold by various brands and businesses on the platform. Users will also be able to purchase the products from within the app itself, which sounds interesting.

It is being speculated that Instagram could name the app as "IG Shopping", however, this is just a speculation and at present, there is no concrete evidence to claim the reports. It is also being said that the sources have also told The verge that 'it could be canceled before it is released'. This is primarily because the app is still in the early stage of development. By making this move, it appears that Instagram is following Facebook's lead. Facebook has also expanded its Marketplace offerings to a wider market including India.

It is also being reported that Instagram has been setting up its shopping store for quite some time now. The company has integrated e-commerce and business tools into its app. The verified users or the celebrities on Instagram have the ability to tag products in their posts for the followers to tap on and purchase products directly from within the app. For this Instagram has also developed a native payments platform.

Instagram's move to introduce a dedicated shopping platform can be seen as a great initiative taken by the company, however, it would be hard to comment how the users respond to the new shopping platform by the company. There is no official comment made by Instagram on the same, however, we will keep you posted on the same.