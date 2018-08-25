Instagram is testing a college community feature to connect students

Instagram is testing a new feature that was actually a part of Facebook when it was launched. The feature is basically grouping students by the school. According to CNBC, the platform is currently testing this new College Community Feature. It will also help students find other students on class-based lists.

This could be a handy feature helping students interact and find friends on Instagram as they move to colleges. College-aged students are the biggest demographic for the platform, so the new feature makes a lot of sense for its business.

Instagram will begin by prompting users to join a college community and "connect with other students." Once the user has opted into the community, their university and their graduating year will be added to their profile. It also grants access to class-based lists of other students who have also opted in.

Instagram will provide users with the direct message option to reach out to other users in the class, as well watch a user's public Story, directly from the community list. Facebook at the time of its launch used to have communities for different schools and even regions.

The feature made it easy to connect with people in your area, and also easy to find out who was in your class when moving to college. Facebook got rid of those communities, though it still allows users to include their location and schools in your profile.

Instagram is also testing a new recommended posts feature in its Feed. The new feature will suggest posts from accounts the users aren't following. The feature was tested late last year as well.

When the users are done catching up with the new content in their Feed, they'll see that familiar "All Caught Up" indicator followed by two options: tap a button to view older posts from accounts you follow or keep scrolling to see posts from accounts they do not follow.

Instagram wants "to make Feed the best place to share and connect with the people and interests that matter most to you." The feature is rolling out to select users. The platform said it will be tweaking recommended posts based on the feedback of the users and hopes to deliver it to more users in the coming days.

Besides, Facebook and L'Oreal seem poised to get a piece of the excitement surrounding augmented reality. Both companies have partnered for virtual try-on for makeup using the augmented reality on Instagram, reports Reuters.