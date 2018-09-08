Instagram ‘Parental Guides’ will help parents to monitor their child’s online safety

Instagram has been rolling out timely updates and new features for its platform on a regular basis for quite some time now. The image-sharing platform from Facebook has now introduced a new Parental Guide feature for the masses. The Parental Guide feature will help the users to keep a tab on their child's online security. Instagram has rolled out this feature following Google and Apple's digital wellbeing and wellness features which were released for the Android and iOS platforms respectively.

Instagram had earlier came up with its own 'Usage Insights' feature which was developed specifically for the Insta addicts so that they can take a break from the platform. This feature showed the users how much duration they have been spending on the platform while scrolling through its feed. Later on, Instagram had set up a dedicated well-being website so that the users can manage their time efficiently.

Now, as we mentioned earlier, Instagram has come up with a new section on the digital wellbeing website designed specifically for the parents. This section is called as the parental guide and it contains information on how Instagram works and also explains the ways by which parents can ensure that their children do not get exposed to the negative aspects of using social media platforms excessively.

The Instagram wellbeing website now has a 'For Parents' section which will guide parents step-by-step beginning from 'What is Instagram' to the tips to handle social media interactions, Stories, Explore, IGTV and others. The parental guide is further divided into 6 different sections. However, Instagram is laying emphasis primarily on three major aspects including privacy, interaction, and time management.

As for the functionality of the aforementioned sections, the interaction management section discusses the tools that regulate conversations and the settings which the parents/users need to apply in order to filter out or block any negative comments.

The time management section talks about activity matrices, setting reminders to control the usage time. It also mentions how to mute Instagram notifications and to keep away the distractions.

Apart from the aforementioned sections, the parental guide also has another section which is called as 'Ten Questions To Help You Start The Conversation'. This section comprises of 10 Instagram-related questions which the parents can ask their child related to the activity they are performing on Instagram. These new sections will surely help parents to keep a tab on their child's safety on the platform. It would be interesting to see though how well the audience receives the parental guide section.