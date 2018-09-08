ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Instagram ‘Parental Guides’ will help parents to monitor their child’s online safety

The parental guide is further divided into 6 different sections.

By:

Related Articles

    Instagram has been rolling out timely updates and new features for its platform on a regular basis for quite some time now. The image-sharing platform from Facebook has now introduced a new Parental Guide feature for the masses. The Parental Guide feature will help the users to keep a tab on their child's online security. Instagram has rolled out this feature following Google and Apple's digital wellbeing and wellness features which were released for the Android and iOS platforms respectively.

    Instagram introduces new 'Parental Guide' section

    Instagram had earlier came up with its own 'Usage Insights' feature which was developed specifically for the Insta addicts so that they can take a break from the platform. This feature showed the users how much duration they have been spending on the platform while scrolling through its feed. Later on, Instagram had set up a dedicated well-being website so that the users can manage their time efficiently.

    Now, as we mentioned earlier, Instagram has come up with a new section on the digital wellbeing website designed specifically for the parents. This section is called as the parental guide and it contains information on how Instagram works and also explains the ways by which parents can ensure that their children do not get exposed to the negative aspects of using social media platforms excessively.

    The Instagram wellbeing website now has a 'For Parents' section which will guide parents step-by-step beginning from 'What is Instagram' to the tips to handle social media interactions, Stories, Explore, IGTV and others. The parental guide is further divided into 6 different sections. However, Instagram is laying emphasis primarily on three major aspects including privacy, interaction, and time management.

    As for the functionality of the aforementioned sections, the interaction management section discusses the tools that regulate conversations and the settings which the parents/users need to apply in order to filter out or block any negative comments.

    The time management section talks about activity matrices, setting reminders to control the usage time. It also mentions how to mute Instagram notifications and to keep away the distractions.

    Instagram introduces new 'Parental Guide' section

    Apart from the aforementioned sections, the parental guide also has another section which is called as 'Ten Questions To Help You Start The Conversation'. This section comprises of 10 Instagram-related questions which the parents can ask their child related to the activity they are performing on Instagram. These new sections will surely help parents to keep a tab on their child's safety on the platform. It would be interesting to see though how well the audience receives the parental guide section.

    Read More About: instagram news app update social media
    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue