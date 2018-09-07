Instagram brings six new Superzoom effects for its Stories

Instagram, the image sharing platform has introduced six new Superzoom effects for its Stories with the latest update. With this Instagram has made the Stories feature more interesting for the users. The Superzoom effects will allow a user to zoom in and capture their moments by adding effects as well as musical tracks.

With the latest update which is the build number 63.0.0.0.26, Instagram has also expanded its three-second video-shooting Superzoom feature in order to bring a total of 10 effects. Now, users will be able to select between Beats, Bounce, Dramatic and TV show.

The new effects introduce includes Hearts, Nope, Paparazzi Fire (metal music and flames), Bummer, and Surprise effect which will turn the user's frame into a cartoon strip.

In addition to the aforementioned effects, Instagram has also introduced personalized emoji shortcuts in the comments section. This feature gives a user the access to eight of their frequently used emoji in a bar at the top of comments text box. This will help the users to comment emojis such as cute faces, hearts or the puke emoji along with their text.

When a user taps on the emoji it will not get posted as a comment rather it adds it to the comment box, allowing the users not to worry about random replies.

Instagram has been testing the emoji comments bar for quite some time now. Now, the feature is finally being rolled out for the masses. The feature is only available for the feed and not the Stories or even the DM replies. The Stories already has the emoji reactions.

As for the availability, both these features are immediately not available for the users. However, Instagram will gradually roll out this feature globally for the masses. These new features will surely make the Stories section more interesting and fun.

To recall, Instagram was recently reported to be working towards introducing its new standalone shopping app for the users. It was being speculated that Instagram could name the app as IG shopping and will compete directly with the other e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart in India.