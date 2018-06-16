Facebook Messenger will now allow users to send money to their contacts in India

The Digital wallet and online money transactions have somewhat helped the users to overcome their dependence on carrying cash all the time. Now, with just one tap the users can do money transactions anywhere and anytime. Following the trend, Facebook also started testing a peer-to-peer payments feature for the Indian users back in April 2018.

However, the feature was only limited to the mobile recharges which was like a setback. Now, it seems that the social media giant is trying to overcome this as the Messenger was spotted endorsing a feature "send and receive money," along with sending a message and video calling.

Users can see this message when they try to add a new contact in the Facebook messenger, which indicates that Facebook is all set to release a P2P payments feature in India soon. A Facebook executive has confirmed to Factor Daily that Facebook is working on a payments solution on Messenger. The feature is at its initial stages of testing in the new markets excluding the US, the UK, and France as it is already available for these countries. It is also being speculated that Facebook will not leave India behind this time and the feature could soon be released for the Indian consumers.

However, Facebook has officially denied that it is not working on any of such feature and this is a "technical error". A Facebook spokesperson has also said that the message was meant for the users in the countries where it is already available and the Messenger has been shown to the Indian consumers by mistake. Commenting on the matter Facebook said that "We are working on fixing this, and apologize for any confusion".

This creates confusion as there are two contradicting statements given by the Facebook officials. However the fact that this feature will be available for the Indian market can't be denied as this feature is already available for some of the countries. Facebook should consider releasing this feature for the Indian market as well considering the huge user base that the platform has in India.