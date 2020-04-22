ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Beware! Fake Xiaomi India Website Spotted With Product Listings

    By
    |

    Fake websites are always a threat for visitors and it becomes too tough to find out that these are fake due to the striking similarities to the original ones. The latest popular website to be duped is Xiaomi India with the intention to dupe people and steal their money.

    Beware! Fake Xiaomi India Website Spotted With Product Listings

     

    With the fake website being touted to be the official Mi.com site, people behind the same will be able to dupe users who are not suspicious in the name of selling products. And, once the users key in their payment details and authenticate the same, their money would be transferred and they will not get the product.

    Fake Xiaomi India Website Spotted

    A fake Xiaomi India website that is touted to be a Mi India Authorised site has been spotted online. It is a fake site that is aimed at duping money from unsuspecting buyers by listing products for sale. Smartphones such as Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi A3, and Poco X2 among other smartphones have been listed on the fake website to lure buyers. Besides smartphones, the fake website also lists Mi TVs and other smart ecosystem products such as Mi Band 3.

    Soon after spotting the fake Mi website, Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter claiming that it is fake and Mi.com is the official website that they operate. Recently, we came across a fake Realme website with the phone number 0804711200. The fake Xiaomi website also has the same phone number.

     

    How To Spot Fake Mi Website

    Notably, this fake website http://mi-home.in does not include developer details anywhere. And, the cart keeps loading indicating that it isn't an original site. The Xiaomi executive claimed that they are reporting the case to cybercrime and will take legal action. There are Xiaomi posters and banners here and there and it touts to be the official Mi India Authorised store. And, the fake website has a seemingly similar UI as that of the original Xiaomi site.

    Given that this is not the first time that we are coming across fake websites of big brands, we need to be cautious to visit only the genuine ones and make purchases.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi news internet
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 10:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X