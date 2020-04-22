Beware! Fake Xiaomi India Website Spotted With Product Listings News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Fake websites are always a threat for visitors and it becomes too tough to find out that these are fake due to the striking similarities to the original ones. The latest popular website to be duped is Xiaomi India with the intention to dupe people and steal their money.

With the fake website being touted to be the official Mi.com site, people behind the same will be able to dupe users who are not suspicious in the name of selling products. And, once the users key in their payment details and authenticate the same, their money would be transferred and they will not get the product.

Fake Xiaomi India Website Spotted

A fake Xiaomi India website that is touted to be a Mi India Authorised site has been spotted online. It is a fake site that is aimed at duping money from unsuspecting buyers by listing products for sale. Smartphones such as Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi A3, and Poco X2 among other smartphones have been listed on the fake website to lure buyers. Besides smartphones, the fake website also lists Mi TVs and other smart ecosystem products such as Mi Band 3.

Yes! https://t.co/Ar6KRiKp6U is a fake website that is trying to fool consumers by taking money.



We are taking action. Reporting this to Cyber Crime & evaluating legal options.



BEWARE, Please do NOT use such fraudulent websites. 🙏https://t.co/lzFXOcGyGQ is the official one! https://t.co/AFJdYdbDtB — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 21, 2020

Soon after spotting the fake Mi website, Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter claiming that it is fake and Mi.com is the official website that they operate. Recently, we came across a fake Realme website with the phone number 0804711200. The fake Xiaomi website also has the same phone number.

How To Spot Fake Mi Website

Notably, this fake website http://mi-home.in does not include developer details anywhere. And, the cart keeps loading indicating that it isn't an original site. The Xiaomi executive claimed that they are reporting the case to cybercrime and will take legal action. There are Xiaomi posters and banners here and there and it touts to be the official Mi India Authorised store. And, the fake website has a seemingly similar UI as that of the original Xiaomi site.

Given that this is not the first time that we are coming across fake websites of big brands, we need to be cautious to visit only the genuine ones and make purchases.

Best Mobiles in India