    Five Asteroids, Including 144ft wide 2020 KF To Flyby Earth Today: How Dangerous Is It?

    By
    |

    Asteroid sightings are pretty common and are observed by astronomers and researchers. NASA notes that not one, but five asteroids are about to flyby Earth. The update comes from the NASA Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), which further noted that the biggest of the five is the 2020 KF and is 144ft in size.

    Five Asteroids To Flyby Earth Today: How Dangerous Is It?

     

    Asteroid Flyby: Is It Dangerous?

    All the five asteroids that will flyby Earth are pretty large. Going into the details provided by NASA, there is a 108ft wide asteroid and is named 2020 KK7. This asteroid if zooming past Earth at 34,000mph. Apart from this, there is also the 2020 KD4 asteroid, which is 111ft wide is size. This will be speed by Earth at 12,000mph.

    This will be followed by the biggest asteroid among the lot, the 144ft wide 2020 KF will be flying at 24,000 mph. Worry not, it will be flying around 2.9 million miles away from the Earth and will cause no harm or contact. The fourth asteroid is the 2020 KJ1, about 105ft wide in size and will speed past Earth at 11,000 mph and nearly 1.3 million miles from Earth at its closest point.

    Last to flyby is the 2002 NN4 asteroid. This asteroid is believed to be taller, which is putting together the New York's Empire State Building and the London Eye. This will also zoom by in a safe distance from Earth, nearly 3,168,993 miles away from us.

    How To Watch Asteroid Flyby?

    The sighting in India will begin roughly around 6:17 PM IST today, 3 June. It should be noted that the last two asteroids, namely the 2020 KJ1 and 2002 NN4 will flyby in the wee hours of Thursday, 4 June and Sunday, 7 June. The 2020 KJI will flyby around 12:27 AM on Thursday and the 2002 NN4 will flyby again in the wee hours on Sunday.

     

    Since most of the sightings can be done during daylight in India, a good telescope can be used to watch the asteroid flyby. If not, multiple websites will live stream the event. Interested people can check the NASA NEO website and other YouTube channels for the asteroid event.

    Read More About: news science nasa
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 18:01 [IST]
