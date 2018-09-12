Flipkart Asus Days: Get exciting offers on Asus ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone Max Pro M1 (edited)

Asus and Flipkart have joined hands to host the 'Asus days' on the latter's platform. The 'Asus Days' promo period begins today and will last till mid-night of September 14. As a part of the sale, users can avail discount and exchange offers on Asus ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone Max Pro M1.

As a part of the Flipkart 'Asus Days', the e-commerce platform will offer all the variants of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 at a discount of Rs 500. For instance, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 will be available for Rs 10,499. Whereas, the Max Pro M1 which has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage will be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,499 instead of its original pricing which is Rs 14,999 during the promo period.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z, on the other hand, will not receive any direct price cut; rather users will get an additional Rs 3,000 off upon exchanging their old smartphones. In addition to this, users will also be eligible for a 5 percent discount with the purchase made from Axis Buzz credit cards. Also, users will receive Rs 2,200 cashback and 100GB of free internet data with Reliance Jio. Notably, the free data will be available only with a selected number of plans.

To recall, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. For imaging, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 sports a dual rear camera setup which comprises a 13MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens. The rear camera comes with phase detection, autofocus, and other features. To capture selfies and to make/receive video calls there is an 8MP front camera.

Under the hood, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC which is coupled with Adreno 509 GPU for graphics. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is available in three RAM variants including 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB. The device is available in two storage variants including 32GB and 64GB. This whole package is backed by a huge 5000mAh battery. So, if you are planning to get your hands on a brand new Asus device, do check these offers out.