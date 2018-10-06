Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Grab Asus Zenfone 5Z at a discount of Rs 5,000

Flipkart is all set for its Big Billion Days sale that will begin from 10th of October. The e-commerce giant will be offering a wide range of products with lucrative discounts and other offers across all categories. We already know that the company will be offering massive discounts on Honor devices during the sale. Now, it's the Asus ZenFone 5Z which will be offered with a massive discount as a part of the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Asus has recently revealed that it will offer a huge discount on its flagship device Asus ZenFone 5Z. The company has revealed this information in an official press release. As a part of the sale, all the available variants of the ZenFone 5Z will get a discount of flat Rs 5,000 which is quite impressive. The base variant of the ZenFone 5Z comes with an original price tag of Rs 29,999 and following the discount you can grab one for just Rs 24,999. The smartphone will be available at a discounted price starting October 10.

Following are the original as well as discounted prices of all the variants of Asus ZenFone 5Z:

The Asus ZenFone 5Z base variant which comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage will be available for Rs 24,499 as compared to its usual pricing Rs 29,999. This means you get a flat Rs 5,000 discount on this variant.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z with 6GB RAM and 128GB of built-in storage comes with an original price tag of Rs 32,999 and following the discount of Rs 5,000, you can grab this variant for Rs 27,999. On the other hand, the ZenFone 5Z top-end variant which comes with an original price tag of Rs 36,999 and offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage will be available for Rs 31,999 as compared to its original pricing i.e Rs 36,999.

Moreover, you can avail an additional discount of 10 percent while making a purchase with HDFC debit or credit cards. This will effectively bring down the price even more. You can also avail an additional discount of Rs 3,000 on the exchange of OnePlus device. So if you are looking to upgrade to a new device with some powerful set of features at a reasonable price this is the right deal for you.