Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Grab Nokia 6.1 Plus at Rs 3,299

Today is the second day of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale and the e-commerce site has already grabbed a lot of attention of consumer with its attractive offers and deals. Now the company is offering Nokia 6.1 Plus with a hefty discount, through which you will be able to grab the phone at just Rs 3,299. Here is how you can avail the offer.

Nokia 6.1 Plus falls in a sub Rs 20,000 segment smartphone. Under the sale, the smartphone got a price cut of Rs 2,601 which brings the actual price of the device to Rs 14,999. Along with that Flipkart is also offering a 10 per cent discount on the phone with HDFC debit or credit card transaction. Buyer can also avail an additional discount of Rs 2,500 on EMI option with HDFC Credit or Debit card.

But this is not it customers are getting an exchange value of up to Rs 11,700 on the Nokia 6.1 Plus. So if you are exchanging an old phone with the maximum exchange value then it will bring the price of the smartphone to Rs 3,299. Do note that there are only selected older models on which buyers will get full exchange value.

Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen also carries a notch on the top along with a 2.5d curved screen protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm octa-core Snapdragon 636, clubbed with 4 GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera with the combination of 16MP+5 along with an LED Flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 16 MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fueled by a Non-removable Li-Ion 3060 mAh battery and runs on stock Android 8.0 under Android One programme.