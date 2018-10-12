ENGLISH

Flipkart sells 30 lakh phones on the first day of Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart confirms that this Big Billion Days sale is remarkable in terms of mobile sale. All you need to know.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale kicked off on October 10 and the e-commerce website offered a lot of deals and discounts on the mobile category. The company has now shared the number of mobile sale in during the sale. Flipkart is calling it to be the single biggest sales day in the history of Indian retail with highest numbers of mobile sale.

    Flipkart told Gadgets 360, that in 26 hours of sale it has achieved the business of what they did in 5 days during last year's Big Billion Days sale. According to the company, it has sold 10 lakh in the first hour of the sake, and over 30 lakh in one day. Flipkart claimed that this is a record set by them across the entire retail market in the country.

    Flipkart also said that they have included over 30 exclusive models in the sale, including brands like Samsung, Honor, Xiaomi, Asus, Nokia, Infinix, and Realme.

    "Today, we have broken all records and have set a new benchmark for mobile sales in the Indian retail industry. We have cemented our position as the market leader by offering customers a stellar exclusive selection, affordability constructs like No Cost EMI and Buyback Guarantees, and service assurances through Complete Mobile Protection, which ensure the best experience for the customer.With this milestone, we are on track to capture 80 percent of the online market and 50 percent of the overall market of the country and continue being the only destination for smartphones," Ayyappan Rajagopal, Sr. Director, Flipkart, told Gadgets 360 in an e-mailed statement. 

    According to the company, the Google Home see a better response than Amazon's Alexa. The website is selling 3 headphones in every 2 seconds of the sale. Flipkart also claimed that it is selling 1 laptop every minute.

    There are a lot of products which Flipkart has claimed to be the best seller during the sale. So if you are also interested in some then check out the offers, as the company is offering new deals every hour.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 14:00 [IST]
