Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Avail up to 40% discount on Motorola smartphones

Purchase Motorola smartphones with up to 40% discount on the shopping platform of Flipkart. Its brightest scheme called Big Billion Day brings lot more valuable deals that you can get on these devices while purchasing. You are likely to find these handsets irrespective of different price category, with some interesting features. So, roll your sleeves up to experience such exciting attributes.

Few amazing offers rendered by the online portal include- great discount, no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, extra Rs. 2500 off with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit and EMI transactions, 10% Cashback on payments through PhonePe, and 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. You also get brand warranty of 1 Year for mobile and 6 months for accessories.

The devices that you can get from this platform are Motorola One Power, Moto C Plus, Moto E5 Plus, Moto G6 Plus, and plenty more. Besides, if you also have other brand names in your mind then the portal also brings along lucrative bids on devices of these brands.

15% off on Motorola One Power

Key Specs

6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary rear camera

12MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB

3GB RAM with 32GB storge

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera

16MP Front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

Key Specs

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay

1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB/2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD

Single/Dual Nano SIMs

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

P2i water-repellent nano coating

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Key Specs

5.5 Inch FHD Display

2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

8 MP Front Camera

VoLTE/WiFi

Fingerprint Sensor

Bluetooth 4.2

Water Repellent Coating

Turbo Charging

3000 MAh Battery

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging

Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display

2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU

6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Turbo charging

Key Specs

5.7 Inch HD+ Display

1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With LED Flash

VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

Splash Resistant

Turbo Charging

4000 MAh Battery

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display

2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU

3GBRAM/32GB internal memory

4GB RAM/64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3050mAh battery with Turbo charging

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging