Flipkart Big Billion Day sale: Avail up to 40% discount on Motorola smartphones

Purchase Motorola smartphones with up to 40% discount on the shopping platform of Flipkart. Its brightest scheme called Big Billion Day brings lot more valuable deals that you can get on these devices while purchasing. You are likely to find these handsets irrespective of different price category, with some interesting features. So, roll your sleeves up to experience such exciting attributes.
Few amazing offers rendered by the online portal include- great discount, no cost EMI option with better EMI rate, 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards, extra Rs. 2500 off with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit and EMI transactions, 10% Cashback on payments through PhonePe, and 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. You also get brand warranty of 1 Year for mobile and 6 months for accessories.
The devices that you can get from this platform are Motorola One Power, Moto C Plus, Moto E5 Plus, Moto G6 Plus, and plenty more. Besides, if you also have other brand names in your mind then the portal also brings along lucrative bids on devices of these brands.
15% off on Motorola One Power
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP secondary rear camera
- 12MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4850mAh (minimum) battery
43% off on Motorola Moto X4
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD LTPS IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storge
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 12MP primary camera and 8MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera
- 16MP Front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
5% off on Moto C Plus
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HDdisplay
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB/2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32 GB with microSD
- Single/Dual Nano SIMs
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 2MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) | 3780 mAh (minimum) battery with 10W rapid charge
16% off on Moto E5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback
12% off on Motorola Moto G6
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- P2i water-repellent nano coating
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
5% off on Motorola Moto G5s Plus
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch FHD Display
- 2.0GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual 13MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 8 MP Front Camera
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Water Repellent Coating
- Turbo Charging
- 3000 MAh Battery
8% off on Motorola Moto G6 Play
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with Turbo charging
5% off on Moto G5s
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
5% off on Motorola Moto G6 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 508 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Turbo charging
5% off on Motorola Moto E5
Key Specs
- 5.7 Inch HD+ Display
- 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 Quad-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- 13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With LED Flash
- VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Splash Resistant
- Turbo Charging
- 4000 MAh Battery
41% off on Motorola Moto M
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P15 processor with Mali T860MP2 GPU
- 3GBRAM/32GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3050mAh battery with Turbo charging
5% off on Motorola Moto Z2 Play
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
46% off on Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging