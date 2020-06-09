Flipkart Voice Assistant Supermart To Make Shopping Easier; Raises Competition With Amazon News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple's Siri, and others have become quite popular among users for many tasks. Now, Flipkart has introduced a new voice assistant to further enhance the shopping experience. Flipkart is one of the go-to online shopping sites in India with a wide reach. The voice assistant bids to expand it further.

Flipkart Voice Assistant Features

Dubbed as Supermart, the new voice assistant developed by Flipkart currently supports the grocery category on the platform. A report from TechCrunch notes that Flipkart is working on expanding Supermart to other categories as well. Also, the voice assistant is available on Android for now and is still working on iOS app support.

Presently, Supermart supports Hindi and English languages; more regional language support is expected in the future. The voice assistant allows users to explore deals, offers, add multiple items to the cart, review suggestions, and even checkout using conversational voice commands.

Flipkart has also included the 'audiovisual guided navigation' feature, which aims to simplify the user experience, especially for new internet and online shoppers. Supermart also aims to help those who aren't comfortable making online transactions.

Flipkart Takes On Amazon, Again

The Walmart-owned Flipkart is a key rival to Amazon. Together, Flipkart and Amazon have been dominating the online shopping platform in India. While Amazon is a global brand with a wider portfolio, it has been in a head-to-head competition with Flipkart.

The new Flipkart Supermart voice assistant seems like a bid to take on Amazon's Alexa. However, Alexa is deeply integrated with many household gadgets and IoT products, not only in India but worldwide. On the other hand, Supermart is now stepping into the world of AI-based voice assistant, dedicated only for shopping.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the following lockdown restrictions. However, Amazon has been gradually expanding its offerings by starting food deliveries in Bengaluru. Flipkart too had applied to enter the food retail business. But it was reported that its application was rejected and it's been working on re-applying for it.

