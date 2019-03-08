Flipkart Women's Day Sale: Grab Honor smartphone with up to Rs 6,000 off News oi-Karan Sharma Flipkart offering discounts on Honor smartphones under Women's Day Sale. Here is the list of the phone with discounts.

On the occasion of International Women's Day Flipkart is offering some exciting deal on a wide range of products under Flipkart Women's Day Sale. The sale is already live from March 7 and today is the last day of sale. So if you are planning to purchase something then this is the last chance to grab it under sale. The e-commerce website is providing a discount of up to Rs 6,000 Honor 9N and Honor 7A. Apart from there are other offers too.

Buyer can also avail No-Cost EMI option on the Honor smartphone. The EMI option is available for Bajaj Finserv EMI network cards. Apart from that, the company is also offering debit card EMI for Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI and SBI cardholders. Do note that the sale will conclude on March 8, 12:00 AM.

Discount on Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite and Honor 7A

Under the sale, Honor 9N with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is up for grabs at Rs 8,999 down from Rs 13,999. the 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM model was launched with a price tag of Rs 15,999 but now up for grabs for Rs 9,999 with a discount of Rs 6,000.

Flipkart is offering a discount on Honor 9 Lite and the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is up for grabs at Rs 7,999 with the discount of Rs 6,000. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 13,999. The high-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage was launched for Rs Rs. 16,999. But under the sale, Flipkart is offering at Rs. 10,999 with a discount of Rs 6000.

The 3GB RAM +32GB storage variant of Honor 7A was launch in the Indian market for Rs 10,999. But under the Flipkart Women's Day Sale the e-store is offering it for Rs 7,999 with a discount of Rs 3,000.

So if you are planning to purchase any these smartphones then this is the best time to grab it.