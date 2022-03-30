Fortnite Raises $100 Million To Support Ukraine Amidst Tough Times News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amidst the heart-wrenching war scenes that are taking place in Ukraine, the country is getting support from all over the world. Several tech companies have also started exhibiting their support in the form of donations. Fortnite is the latest one to donate towards Ukraine.

Fortnite Raises $100M For Ukraine

Now, Fornite has raised $100 million for the relief efforts in Ukraine. Ever since the launch of Chapter 3 Season 2, Epic has been contributing all the proceeds from it to Direct Relief, UNICEF, the UN World Food Programme, and the UN Refugee Agency. Also, the company has added the World Central Kitchen to the list of organizations that it is supporting.

All the proceeds that come from the real-money purchases in Fortnite are contributed to these organizations and the company will continue to do the same until April 3. Epic notes that it is getting the funds to the supported charities as quickly as possible. They are waiting for the funds to come from their platform and payment partners as it can take a while based on the nature of the transaction. As transactions are reported, it will log them and donate the funds to the humanitarian relief organizations within a few days.

Notably, Epic's Fortnite donation effort debuted on March 20, and by March 21, the company announced that it already raised $36 million. On March 22, the total amount raised the company reached $50 million while it reached $70 million on March 25.

Besides Fornite, Xbox is also donating all proceeds made in the Xbox version of Fortnite for the next two weeks towards Ukraine. All these donations will aid for charities and groups supporting Ukrainians during the Russian invasion of the country that is turning horrific by the day.

The Ukraine donations come at a time when money is much-needed by those living in the country and struggling during the ongoing and deadly invasion by Russia. Already, the war has left thousands dead and injured and several thousands of them homeless. It has forced over 3 million people to flee the country, thereby resulting in a large and growing refugee crisis.

The donations have drawn a word of gratitude from Ukrainian vice prime minister Mykhailo Fedorov. He took to Twitter stating, "Thank you Epic Games for understanding that people's lives are not a game. Your support is crucially important for us."

