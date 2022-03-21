Just In
- 1 hr ago Telegram Banned In Brazil For Spreading Misinformation: Will The Ban Be Lifted?
- 1 hr ago Amazon Sale: Best Smart Air Purifiers With Wi-Fi Connectivity For This Summer Season
- 2 hrs ago Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For March 21: How To Get Free Upgrades, Rewards
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Daily Spin And Win Quiz Answers For March 21, 2022: Win Up To Rs. 1,00,000
Don't Miss
- News Nowruz Mubarak 2022: PM Modi, other politicians greets people on Parsi new year
- Movies Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar Says Wearing Eye Lens Was Extremely Difficult; 'Jaan Nikal Jaati Thi'
- Sports PM Narendra Modi hails shuttler Lakshya Sen's spirited fight after loss in All England Open 2022 final
- Lifestyle Gangaur or Gauri Puja 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals To Worship Parvati And Significance
- Finance 'Reliance Retail' Acquires 89% Stake In Lingerie Retailer Clovia For Rs 950 Cr
- Automobiles Meet The Bloodhound: A Car That Can Break The Sound Barrier
- Education CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Result 2022 Announced, Check CBSE Class XII Term 1 Result And Term 2 Weightage Criteria
- Travel Top Summer Honeymoon Destinations in India
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Doctor Strange, Bus From Mad Max, More Incoming
Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2 is rolling out now, bringing in several new features. Fortnite calls the new season Resistance with story trailer features and new characters coming to the popular battle royale game. Developer Epic says Doctor Strange is going to be part of the new season of Fortnite. Here's everything you need to know.
Fortnite New Season, New Features
One of the most prominent features is the removal or a complete wipeout of buildings on the game. Instead, Fortnite is adding in an additional shield called covershield for defense. This means gamers have an extra shield to protect themselves as buildings or other covers are out of the Fortnite landscape.
Apart from this, Fortnite is bringing in new characters. The most notable is Doctor Strange from the Marvel Universe for gamers to be purchased and unlocked. Other characters include The Imagines, the Origin, and so on.
Plus, gamers have a couple more additions in the new Fortnite season. Gamers can now tap into a combination of faster sprinting and climbing that presents a parkour-like experience. More blimps, tanks, and guns are also part of the new season of Fortnite. That's not all. If gamers donate enough gold over Fortnite Season 2, they can unlock a drivable battle bus that looks similar to the one on Mad Max.
Humanitarian Efforts Of Fortnite Season 2
Apart from the new features rolling out to Fortnite Season 2, the brand is also making efforts of donation to Ukraine. Epic stated that it would donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds to support Ukraine-related humanitarian efforts. This would start from March 20 and go on till April 3.
So, if you made any purchases on Fortnite, it would be part of the humanitarian efforts sent to Ukraine. The new Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2 brings in a couple of new features from the previous chapter that started in December.
The previous chapter was also challenging with features like destructive weather, gigantic monsters, faster movements, and so on. Epic had also collaborated with Bruno Mars, Naomi Osaka, and others for the previous season. In comparison, gamers are getting Doctor Strange in this chapter, which is one of the most prominent upgrades.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
21,000
-
26,999
-
49,000
-
43,900
-
14,999
-
18,999
-
26,999
-
20,185
-
14,390
-
10,040