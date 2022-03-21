Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: Doctor Strange, Bus From Mad Max, More Incoming News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2 is rolling out now, bringing in several new features. Fortnite calls the new season Resistance with story trailer features and new characters coming to the popular battle royale game. Developer Epic says Doctor Strange is going to be part of the new season of Fortnite. Here's everything you need to know.

Fortnite New Season, New Features

One of the most prominent features is the removal or a complete wipeout of buildings on the game. Instead, Fortnite is adding in an additional shield called covershield for defense. This means gamers have an extra shield to protect themselves as buildings or other covers are out of the Fortnite landscape.

Apart from this, Fortnite is bringing in new characters. The most notable is Doctor Strange from the Marvel Universe for gamers to be purchased and unlocked. Other characters include The Imagines, the Origin, and so on.

Plus, gamers have a couple more additions in the new Fortnite season. Gamers can now tap into a combination of faster sprinting and climbing that presents a parkour-like experience. More blimps, tanks, and guns are also part of the new season of Fortnite. That's not all. If gamers donate enough gold over Fortnite Season 2, they can unlock a drivable battle bus that looks similar to the one on Mad Max.

Humanitarian Efforts Of Fortnite Season 2

Apart from the new features rolling out to Fortnite Season 2, the brand is also making efforts of donation to Ukraine. Epic stated that it would donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds to support Ukraine-related humanitarian efforts. This would start from March 20 and go on till April 3.

So, if you made any purchases on Fortnite, it would be part of the humanitarian efforts sent to Ukraine. The new Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 2 brings in a couple of new features from the previous chapter that started in December.

The previous chapter was also challenging with features like destructive weather, gigantic monsters, faster movements, and so on. Epic had also collaborated with Bruno Mars, Naomi Osaka, and others for the previous season. In comparison, gamers are getting Doctor Strange in this chapter, which is one of the most prominent upgrades.

Best Mobiles in India