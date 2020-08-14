Fortnite Banned From Play Store And App Store For The Same Reason News oi-Vivek

Fortnite one of the most played battle royale places across the globe now has no place on two of the app market places in the smartphone ecosystem. If you are wondering why the same title has been removed on the same day, here is the reason for the same.

Though Fortnite was available on the Apple App Store for the last few years, it was recently added to the Google Play Store. These app platforms control the payment aspect of an app or a game. As a platform provider, they do charge a certain percentage of the transaction (30 percent) as their fee.

Every game that is available on the Play Store and App Store are confined to these rules and Fortnite introduced its own payment feature that defies these rules. As these rules violate certain policies of these app platforms, Fortnite has been sacked from the stores.

This means iPhone and iPad users will not be able to play Fortnite, whereas Android users can continue to enjoy the game and they can directly download the same via the Epic Store. Even Google has confirmed that Android smartphone and tablet users will be able to play the game, considering the open-source policy of the Android platform.

As soon as the game went down, Epic the maker of Fortnite is taking a legal route over this monopoly-like move. Similarly, Epic has also released a new video that is reminiscent of an Apple ad released in 1984 with #FreeFortnite hashtag.

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices.



Visit https://t.co/K3S07w5uEk and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984" https://t.co/tpsiCW4gqK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

Should You Stop Playing Fortnite?

If you are an Android smartphone/tablet user, then you can continue to play Fortnite without any worries. However, if you are an iOS user, then you might not be able to play the game and the title will no longer receive software updates, so it is best to uninstall the same.

Best Mobiles in India