Gboard might soon receive ‘Smart Replies’ for Snapchat, WhatsApp and others

Google appears to be working on bringing 'Smart Reply' to Gboard according to an APK teardown earlier this year. Now the tech giant is supposedly testing the new feature along with its default keyboard app. The new feature will provide users some suggested replies when a notification comes in. However, the feature is currently only available in select messaging apps which make use of the Direct Reply feature.

According to some reports from the Beebom, some of the apps which support the Gboard are now testing the new feature which includes Android Messages, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Google Allo, We Chat, hangouts, Facebook Messanger and others. This is also a native feature in Android Wear. The reports further suggest that Google is making use of a machine learning algorithm which is based on its TensorFlow framework in order to suggest the smart replies in Gboard.

There is no exact timeframe available for Google to roll out the new feature to Gboard, However as the company has started testing the feature by releasing it out to some users, it is expected that it won't be long before the tech giant begins a global rollout of the feature.

To recall, Google has first introduced the Smart Reply feature to Gmail a couple of years ago. The company introduced this feature in an effort to make it simple for the users to reply to the inbox messages. Smart Reply had the ability to suggest replies which were based on the context of the messages. This feature was also introduced to a couple of other Google apps including Android Messages, Google Allo, and others; however, the feature was not implemented widely.

It is also worth noting the fact that Google has also introduced the 'Smart Compose' feature for some of its other apps recently, such as Gmail for desktop, which also recently got a major redesign. The Smart Compose feature also uses AI and machine learning for suggesting complete sentences while writing an email.