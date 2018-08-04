Gboard update brings support for 28 new languages

Google had recently introduced the Morse code in Gboard for the Android and iOS platform. The Morse code is an input option in Gboard for the users with special needs. Besides the Morse code, the company had also integrated a custom GIF-maker in the Gboard app v7.2 Beta on Android. With the addition of the custom GIF-maker the intended to make it easier for the users to express their emotion using fun imagery. Now, the tech giant has rolled a new update for the Gboard with which it has expanded the custom GIF feature.

The latest update (v7.14.19.206421213) will add texts to the custom GIFs. Users can now add text to the GIFs by simply selecting the 'A' symbol which will be placed at the top-right corner. After selecting the 'A' symbol users simply need to type their desired text which they want to be overlayed on GIF. The update also allows the text to be highlighted from any of the five available color options. The color options include White, Black, Red, Green, and Yellow. Once the user types the text the GIF can be posted as we normally do by selecting the 'Send' Button placed at the bottom-right corner.

Also read, Google releases Chrome 69 Beta with new features like notch support and more

Additionally, the update will also bring the support for 28 new 'language varieties', which includes two new Indian dialects which include Surajpuri and Maharashtrian Konkani. Apart from these Indian dialects, the list includes support for some other languages. The list includes Bagri, Batak Toba, Bench, Bhili, Capiznon, Chavacano, Eastern Min, Fiji Hindi, Ge'ez, Gurani, Ingush, Karachay, Khorasani Turkic, Kipsigis, Maharashtrian Konkani, Lezgian, Mizo, Maguindanao, Malay (Brunei), Maranao, Southern Min, Northern Sami, Qashqa'i, Rinconada Bikol, Surjapuri, Tausug, Upper Saxon, and Vasavi languages.

Apart from the aforementioned features, the update will also allow users to search for stickers in as different as 15 languages. The new update is available for the masses on the Play Store in many regions including India. The company is expected to release a global update in the coming days.