ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Gboard update brings support for 28 new languages

The latest update (v7.14.19.206421213) will add texts to the custom GIFs.

By:

Related Articles

    Google had recently introduced the Morse code in Gboard for the Android and iOS platform. The Morse code is an input option in Gboard for the users with special needs. Besides the Morse code, the company had also integrated a custom GIF-maker in the Gboard app v7.2 Beta on Android. With the addition of the custom GIF-maker the intended to make it easier for the users to express their emotion using fun imagery. Now, the tech giant has rolled a new update for the Gboard with which it has expanded the custom GIF feature.

    Gboard update brings support for 28 new languages

    The latest update (v7.14.19.206421213) will add texts to the custom GIFs. Users can now add text to the GIFs by simply selecting the 'A' symbol which will be placed at the top-right corner. After selecting the 'A' symbol users simply need to type their desired text which they want to be overlayed on GIF. The update also allows the text to be highlighted from any of the five available color options. The color options include White, Black, Red, Green, and Yellow. Once the user types the text the GIF can be posted as we normally do by selecting the 'Send' Button placed at the bottom-right corner.

    Also read, Google releases Chrome 69 Beta with new features like notch support and more

    Additionally, the update will also bring the support for 28 new 'language varieties', which includes two new Indian dialects which include Surajpuri and Maharashtrian Konkani. Apart from these Indian dialects, the list includes support for some other languages. The list includes Bagri, Batak Toba, Bench, Bhili, Capiznon, Chavacano, Eastern Min, Fiji Hindi, Ge'ez, Gurani, Ingush, Karachay, Khorasani Turkic, Kipsigis, Maharashtrian Konkani, Lezgian, Mizo, Maguindanao, Malay (Brunei), Maranao, Southern Min, Northern Sami, Qashqa'i, Rinconada Bikol, Surjapuri, Tausug, Upper Saxon, and Vasavi languages.

    Gboard update brings support for 28 new languages

    Apart from the aforementioned features, the update will also allow users to search for stickers in as different as 15 languages. The new update is available for the masses on the Play Store in many regions including India. The company is expected to release a global update in the coming days.

    Read More About: gboard google news update
    Story first published: Saturday, August 4, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue