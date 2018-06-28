Google announces ‘Indie Games Accelerator’ for Indian and South East Asian game developers

In a bid to give a boost to the indie game developers from India and other Southeast Asian countries, Google has announced its first 'Google Play Indie Games Accelerator Program'. The program is meant to help the small indie developers by allowing them a chance to improve their Android games. The developers and their respective startups should be based out of India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam or Thailand in order to be eligible for the program.

The newly introduced program is a "special edition" of Google's Launchpad regional accelerators which are designed specifically for the local markets. These accelerators will offer the startups and the developers to improve the quality of their products and services.

As per Google, the new initiative which is a four-month-long program that will be focused on the indie game startups and will also help the developers in the eligible countries to "successfully build, scale, launch, and market the next generation of hit mobile games".

The developers or the startups that will be accepted for the program will get a chance to work with Googlers as a part of two all-expenses-paid gaming boot camps which will be held at Google's Asia-Pacific office in Singapore. The developers will receive an individual mentorship from skilled Googlers. The expertise, insights, technology, and network of the Googlers will allow the developers to know the potential of their games/products. The developers/ startups will need to submit their applications by July 31 and on August 8, the company will list out the developers who are accepted for the program.

