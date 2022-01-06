Google At CES 2022: Announces Fast Pair For Android TV, Chromebooks News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google is one of the tech giants that backed out from attending the CES 2022 citing the current pandemic crisis. However, it has not stopped revealing what it had in store for its users. The company has announced a slew of new connectivity options for every device in a household and is on the verge of making this seamless.

Going by the new announcements made by Google in terms of connectivity between devices, the company notes that users will soon be able to set up and connect their devices quickly and with more devices effortlessly. Let's take a look at these features from below.

Google Fast Pair Feature

It is possible to set up a new device easily via Google's new addition to its portfolio. The Fast Pair feature gets some new additions that will make it easy to add new devices. In the coming weeks, users of Chromebooks can connect their headphones using Fast Pair. Also, Fast Pair for headphones will be available on Google TV or other Android TV OS devices in a few months.

Also, Fast Pair is coming to Matter-enabled smart home products in a few weeks. With this, it is possible to connect smart home devices to Google Home, the network, or other apps. Lastly, the users of Android smartphones can set up their new Chromebooks with their paired Android smartphones. For this feature, this feature is expected to drop sometime later this year.

In the near future, users of Chromebooks and Android will be able to automatically switch between devices whenever it is connected to a headset. If you are watching a movie on your Chromebook and get a call on your smartphone, then the headphone woll automatically switch the audio tonyour phone. It will get back to the movie on Chromebook when you are done with the call.

Besides this, Google is also bringing spatial audio to compatible headphones. Eventually, you can enjoy a 360-degree experience with the existing headphone, if it supports the same.

It has been revealed that Fast Pair, which was revealed by Google during the CES 2022 will be rolled out for Windows PCs later this year. Eventually, the Windows PC users can connect their PC with their Android Phones to set up connected Bluetooth devices, share files and sync text messages.

Other Improvements From Google

Notably, Google will expand Chromecast support to other brands. Initially, it will support smart speakers and soundbars from Bose. Also, Google is bringing a new accessibility feature to cars. With this, the users of Volvo cars can turn their car on and off or get details of their car via Google Assistant-enabled devices.

Viewing messages on Chromebook will be easier from later this year as users can view or respond to their text messages or chat on Chromebook without the installation of any new app.

Besides this, even Phone Hub is getting an update that lets users view or transfer photos from their Android phones to Chromebooks sans much hassle. We can expect all these developments to be revealed in the coming days and weeks.

