HP Chromebook X360: Pros, Cons, And X Factor

The Good:

Loaded With Software And Security Features

Based on Chrome OS, the Chromebook supports Android apps and offers a plethora of security measures. Amongst the various Google apps and services, you get Google Play Store, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Docs, Play Movies & TV, Maps, and YouTube.

Security features include Sandbox, Boot with verification, Encrypted eMMC flash memory, Recovery mode. There is also a slot for security lock cable. Lastly, you get the HP multimedia and entertainment features like the HP audio Switch, dropbox, and HP ePrint support. If you have been an avid Android user, then you will surely like the user experience on this Chromebook.

Apart from the usual Google apps, the device comes preloaded with learning and entertainment apps like Byjus, Meritnation, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Videos. If you are looking for a smartphone-like user interface on a laptop, then this device won't let you down.

Multiple Connectivity Options

Connectivity is one of the important aspects of any portable device and the Chromebook x360 offers multiple of them. As for the I/O ports, it has two USB Type-C port Gen 3.1 ports, one standard USB (3.1) port, one multi-format SD media card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It's good to see the new generation USB ports being incorporated. For wireless connectivity, it comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 support.

Full Backlit Keyboard

The keyboard deck is cloud blue with color matching keycaps, giving it a sophisticated look. The 3D stamped metal keyboard (full backlit) feels swift in functionality. The Cloud Blue color keypad complements the overall appearance of the unit. Moreover, the touchpad is also smooth which will enhance the overall user experience.

Decent Battery:

The unit is backed by a 3-cell 60Whr battery which the company claims to give a backup of up to 11 hours with a single charge. This sounds decent, however, we will be testing the battery performance extensively and share our feedback in the comprehensive review.

The Bad:

Non Expandable storage

The Chromebook is built around an Intel i3 8th gen processor and packs an Intel UHD graphics 650. The chipset is clubbed with an 8GB DDR4 RM and 64GB eMMc memory. Sadly, the storage is limited and you don't get the option to expand it. Considering this is a portable PC, a higher storage capacity would have solidified the deal.

Missing 2k Display

The unit ships with a 14-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution and surrounded by thin bezels. The display is touch-sensitive and we found it quite smooth and responsive. You don't need firm gestures to control the display, a soft touch would do. An HD True VisionHD camera is placed at the center of the top bezel which does its job decently.

While the display looks crisp and vivid, we expected a 2K display for an asking price of Rs. 44,990. We still need to check its performance outdoors.

The X Factor:

360-Degree Convertible Design With Slim Profile

At 16.05mm thickness, the Chromebook x360 is slim and is quite lightweight, which adds to the portability. The device is built on a 3D metal chassis with an anodized aluminum finish and comes in Ceramic White color with a matte finish.

Besides, you can use it in four different modes - laptop, tablet, stand, and tent as per your convenience. Overall, it's a neat and premium looking design, but some extra color options would have been appreciated.

Hit Or A Miss?

HP has done a good job in terms of design but has used slightly underpowered hardware for a price tag of Rs. 44,990. At this price, the device could have offered an Intel i5 processor which would have delivered a better user experience.

Moreover, a 2K resolution display is also what this device misses on. We will be testing the unit to its full potential in the coming days. So, stay tuned for a comprehensive review. It is a well-rounded unit but carries a slightly hefty price tag.