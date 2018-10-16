ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Google Doodle celebrates tabla maestro Lachhu Maharaj's birth anniversary

The Lachhu Maharaj Doodle has been designed by Sajid Sheikh who is a guest artist.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Google is known for celebrating birthdays and special events with its Google Doodle. A Google Doodle is a temporary alteration of the Google logo on Google's homepage to mark some special events such as holidays, events, the birth anniversary of renowned personalities and more. This time Google has dedicated its Doodle to one of the acclaimed tabla artist Lacchu Maharaj.

    Google Doodle celebrates Lachhu Maharaj's birth anniversary

    Lachhu Maharaj also known as Lakshmi Narayan Singh was born on October 16, 1944, in India. Lacchu Maharaj belonged to a family of musicians and had gone through some rigorous training under his father Vasudev Maharaj's supervision.

    Lacchu Maharaj had started performing on stage starting at an early age and was among most of the celebrated tabla players of his time. At the age of eight the talent which Lachhu Maharaj had grabbed the attention of another eminent table player Ahmed Jaan Thirawa. It is said that back then Thirawa was amazed by Lachhu Maharaj's performance. Being from a family of musicians he had an inherent sense of rhythm which made him popular.

    As for the performances, Lachhu Maharaj's solo performances are said to be the best ones as they showcased his table skills. He also played alongside with most of the famous tabla players of his time and yet he was known for his solo table skills which made him stand out of the crowd. Lachhu Maharaj had also received awards and recognition for his contribution to music. The tabla maestro had received Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1957. The Sangeet Natak Akademi award is given by the National Academy for Music in India for the musicians and is the highest award which is given to the performing artists.

    As for the design, the Lachhu Maharaj Doodle has been designed by Sajid Sheikh who is a guest artist. Sheikh is a Mumbai-based visual artist specialist who specializes in designs and illustrations. You can check out the new Google Doodle at Google's homepage.

    Read More About: google doodle google news
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue