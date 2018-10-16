Google Doodle celebrates tabla maestro Lachhu Maharaj's birth anniversary

Google is known for celebrating birthdays and special events with its Google Doodle. A Google Doodle is a temporary alteration of the Google logo on Google's homepage to mark some special events such as holidays, events, the birth anniversary of renowned personalities and more. This time Google has dedicated its Doodle to one of the acclaimed tabla artist Lacchu Maharaj.

Lachhu Maharaj also known as Lakshmi Narayan Singh was born on October 16, 1944, in India. Lacchu Maharaj belonged to a family of musicians and had gone through some rigorous training under his father Vasudev Maharaj's supervision.

Lacchu Maharaj had started performing on stage starting at an early age and was among most of the celebrated tabla players of his time. At the age of eight the talent which Lachhu Maharaj had grabbed the attention of another eminent table player Ahmed Jaan Thirawa. It is said that back then Thirawa was amazed by Lachhu Maharaj's performance. Being from a family of musicians he had an inherent sense of rhythm which made him popular.

As for the performances, Lachhu Maharaj's solo performances are said to be the best ones as they showcased his table skills. He also played alongside with most of the famous tabla players of his time and yet he was known for his solo table skills which made him stand out of the crowd. Lachhu Maharaj had also received awards and recognition for his contribution to music. The tabla maestro had received Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1957. The Sangeet Natak Akademi award is given by the National Academy for Music in India for the musicians and is the highest award which is given to the performing artists.

As for the design, the Lachhu Maharaj Doodle has been designed by Sajid Sheikh who is a guest artist. Sheikh is a Mumbai-based visual artist specialist who specializes in designs and illustrations. You can check out the new Google Doodle at Google's homepage.