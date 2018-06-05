Google Lens is now available as a standalone app on the PlayStore

Google Lens which is an AI-based app that is designed to bring up relevant information using visual analysis is now available on the PlayStore as a standalone app. Now, the app will be available for most of the Android smartphones that are available in the market. Google Lens was earlier exclusive only for the Pixel and some high-end smartphones and was launched through the Photos app. The app was also expected to arrive on the iOS devices.

The listing for the Google Lens is now live on the PlayStore with complete information on what all new features will the app bring for the users. The list included text selection, object recognition, barcode scanning along with landmark detection and more features.

Some reports from the web suggest that the Google Lens is now available for the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, and Samsung Galaxy S8 and also on the mid-range Nokia 7 Plus. All the mentioned smartphones currently run on Android Oreo platform, however strangely the app was not listed for the Redmi Note 4 for which also runs on Android Oreo.

Going with the reports it seems that Google Lens app is available only for a select set of smartphones and not for all. However, the app's listing page on the PlayStore shows that the app requires Android 6.0 or a higher version for the compatibility with a smartphone. This implies that the app could be spotted on a number of devices going forward.

It is also being reported that all the features in the Google Lens app including real-time object recognition, in-camera text selection and object recognition among others are available for the users to use and are said to function quite well. Also, the app is said to work in tandem with the camera and also utilizes Google's search engine and the virtual assistant to identify the objects in real time.

Also, previously we covered that Google Lens will get new features like a revamped UI, real-time object recognition and smart text selection, read the complete story here.