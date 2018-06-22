Google Play redesigned App Subscriptions is now available for users

Google had made a number of announcements during the I/O 2018 developer conference. Among those announcements was a redesigned Subscription Center in Google Play which finally has begun rolling out for the users on a wide scale. The Subscription Centre is the space where the users can manage their app subscriptions and also discover new apps which the users feel are worth subscribing to.

Google took it to its official blog post to reveal the tools in the new Subscription Center which will allow the developers to manage their revenue with more efficiency.

The new users who are yet to subscribe an app, the Subscription Center now has a 'Get Started' link which guides to a page where they can find new subscription apps and select from an extensive catalog which is curated by Google Play. When a user clicks on the app in the Subscription Centre then they will be presented with details which will include the subscription cost, primary payment method, renewal date and others.

Additionally, the Subscription Center now allows the users to change their payment methods, update banking information and also set up another payment method as a backup. Users will also be able to renew or cancel subscriptions and can also restore canceled subscription.

Also, if a user somehow cancels a subscription then they will be presented a feedback survey automatically so that it can decide as to why a user has decided to leave. In addition to this, Google has also introduced new 'Deep Links' which can be further utilized by the developers to allow the users to manage their subscriptions from the app, using the email or the web.

Apart from the above-mentioned features, Google has also introduced a number of changes for the developers which is said to be available in the coming days. Also, the developers will now be able to notify the users regarding the changes in subscription charges using in-app notifications, emails and push notification. Also, if somehow the users fail to agree with the new pricing structure prior the renewal then the subscription will be canceled.