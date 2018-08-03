Google releases Chrome 69 Beta with new features like notch support and more

Google has recently started rolling out Chrome 69 Beta update for the users. Google has introduced a number of changes to the latest Chrome Beta 69. The new update not only brings some additional features but also removes multiple features which were available previously. The changes are applicable to the new Chrome Beta channel release for Android, Linux, Chrome OS, Windows, and macOS.

Chrome currently displays a little tag which features a lock icon and the word 'secure' in green color. This allows the users to know that their data is encrypted, instead of the data being sent in an unencrypted plain text, which previously happened with the traditional HTTP standard. Even though the company is planning to remove the green colored 'secured' word from the sites with the HTTPS, however, it will not compromise the security of the users.

The new Chrome 69 Beta update also brings the AV1 Video Decoder. The AV1 Decoder is a codec which improves the efficiency as compared to the VP9 and is expected to be implemented on Google Chrome moving forward. With the addition of the decoder, the encoding capabilities are also expected to be available in the upcoming versions.

The other major highlight feature of the Chrome 69 Beta is the introduction of a native PiP (Picture in Picture) mode by default on all of the desktop platforms. This feature was also available with the Chrome 68 material design to revamp; however, the users needed to enable it manually.

The Android version of the Chrome 69 will also have a native support for 'notches' on the Android smartphones. Along with this, the Web Authentication API also supports CTAP2 FIDO devices, this will enable the biometric authentication and resident keys. The Chrome 69 also introduces several new tabs at the bottom bar. This comes as a part of the 'Duet' design language that splits the browser's toolbar into two and adds home, search and other options to open the Omnibar, tab switching tool, and an overflow menu. The tab switcher and the overflow menu, however, have been removed from the top-right corner of the address bar.

The other interesting feature which the latest update brings is the addition of a new voice dictation button. The voice dictation button is placed at the status bar. In order to access this feature, the users will need to hit 'Search=D' shortcut or can access it with the on-screen keyboard or the microphone icon of the virtual keyboard.

Also, Google's Files Go app is also receiving a native support for the "Team Drives". It is basically a G Suite feature developed for the companies so that they can store, search and access files. The new update also brings the ability to remap the external keyboards from within the settings.