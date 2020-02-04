Google Reveals Its YouTube Ad Revenue And It’ll Make You Go Bonkers

YouTube Ad Revenue In 2019

"I'm really pleased with our continued progress in Search and in building two of our newer growth areas - YouTube, already at $15 billion in annual ad revenue, and Cloud, which is now on a $10 billion revenue run rate," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement.

YouTube Ad Revenue In 2017 And 2018

The disclosure also compared the revenue of 2017 and 2018 with last year's growth. Back in 2017, the total revenue from video platform was $8.1 billion and in 2018 the ad revenue was $11.1 billion.

YouTube Premium Gained 20 million Subscribers

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also revealed the number of YouTube subscription business. According to him, YouTube has crossed more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube Premium and YouTube Music. YouTube TV has gained 2 million subscribers. The discloser also suggests that non-advertising revenue which includes subscription and commerce earned $3 billion in revenue for the company.

Alphabet Total Revenue In 2019

"In 2019 we again delivered strong revenue growth, with revenues of $162 billion, up 18% year over year and up 20% on a constant currency basis," said Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet and Google.

Google Antitrust Investigation

This is the first time in history when Alphabet is disclosing the YouTube advertisement revenue. The company has always opted to stay mum on this topic, until now. Now we know that the company is earning a huge profit with YouTube ads.

Do note that, Google is also facing an antitrust investigation like Facebook which means if there is anything against the company then it has to pay the penalty similar like the one it paid 1.5 billion euros for antitrust violations in the online advertising market.