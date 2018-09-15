GoPro Hero 7 Action camera leaked image hints two variants

GoPro is undoubtedly among the best action camera available in the market today. The company is expected to launch its new action camera later this month. The company is expected to launch the Hero 7 for the masses and just like every other upcoming product the Hero 7 has also been a victim of various leaks and rumors. Now, some new leaks have emerged over the web giving us an insight into what the device could offer in terms of features and specifications.

The new leaks come from the renowned leakster, Evan Blass. Blass had previously also given us insights on a number of devices prior to its launch and this time he has leaked some high-quality image of the upcoming GoPro Hero 7 action camera. The leaked image hints that the upcoming Hero 7 will be available in two different color variants including black and silver.

If we go as per the leaks then the Hero 7's black variant is different from the silver variant in terms of design. The Hero 7 silver variant will offer a bigger display and features a circular red indicator light as compared to the arc-shaped indicator placed at the edge of the black variant of the Hero 7.

In addition to this, the GoPro Hero 7's black variant sports a square-shaped display and the camera lens is placed beside it. The display will show various information such as shooting mode, battery life, recording status, and others. In terms of design, the black variant of the Hero 7 features a similar design as the Hero 6. Both the action cameras feature a monochrome screen at the front and have a touch-sensitive display placed at the rear of the camera below the side-mounted button.

Whereas, the Hero 7's silver variant features a larger rear screen and doesn't have a monochrome front display as the Hero 7's black variant. The earlier leaks surrounding the Hero 7 had also showcased a white variant which resembles the silver variant of the device. With the number of leaks surfacing over the web it sometimes becomes quite hard to depict what actually the devices might offer in terms of features and specs. However, considering that Blass had leaked numerous other devices and they all were in line with the original releases, therefore, it would be safe to assume that the leaked images could be of the upcoming action camera.

As for the pricing and availability, there is no concrete information available on the same, however, we will keep you posted with further updates on the upcoming Hero 7 Action camera and other devices, so stay tuned with us.